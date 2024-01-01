Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55NANO80SPA

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

55NANO80SPA

55NANO80SPA

55NANO80SPA

(2)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A TV screen showing brightly colored particles swirling around (play the video).

8 million pixels.
One-in-a-million picture.

Pure Colors are stunning in NanoCell TV's Real 4K. With around 8 million pixels, real 4K TV delivers picture that is noticeably sharper and more detailed than your standard HD TV. In NanoCell TV, Real 4K resolution is complemented with NanoCell technology for a 4K experience that surpasses international standards.

*'Pure Color' refers to colors refined by LG NanoCell technology.

Every color crystal clear.

LG NanoCell TV utilizes nanoparticles, our own distinctive Nano technology, to filter and refine color, removing impurities from RGB wavelengths. This means that only pure, accurate colors will be displayed on screen. The result is a more vibrant, more realistic picture that will bring your content to life.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

This isn't just big. It's epic.

LG NanoCell TV maximizes your experience with an Ultra Large Screen. Movies, sports, TV, and gaming are more immersive than ever when viewed on our huge, high-resolution displays.
A scene depicting a flat-screen TV mounted on a white wall. As the image scrolls from side to side the image changes from a 55-inch to 86-inch TV.
A scene depicting a flat-screen TV mounted on a white wall. As the image scrolls from side to side the image changes from a 55-inch to 86-inch TV.
Three Gallery Design TVs with a stand working as artworks at any place
Gallery Stand

Designed to stand out.

Picturesque works of art aren't just for walls anymore. The Gallery Stand gives you the freedom to place your TV out in the open and turn your home into a gallery.

*Gallery stand sold separatey.
**Gallery Stand is only available on the 55 and 65-inch NANO75, NANO77, NANO80, and NANO85 models.

NanoCell Cinema.
Performance worthy of the big screen.

Pure Colors and a host of the latest display technologies bring the movie theatre into your home with LG NanoCell TV. Our enhanced HDR, Dolby's upgraded technologies, and a cinematic mode that's fresh out of the studio deliver a truly cinematic experience.

*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse

Entertainment

Home to all your favorites.

Access the Netflix, Apple TV app. Choose From the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
Watch the full video
HDR 10 Pro

Get the full range of enjoyment.

LG's own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance color, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favorite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.

NanoCell Gaming.
TV with a ton of XP.

From the darkest caves to the brightest new worlds, LG NanoCell TV lights up your game with vivid colors. Cloud gaming technology and automatic adjustments for high-quality pictures deliver a truly exciting gaming experience.
Game Optimizer

Unseen levels of control.

All your games leveled up. Game Optimizer automatically adjusts picture settings, optimizing graphics and visibility, to deliver a better gaming experience no matter what type of game you're playing.
Xbox Partnership

An unbeatable combo.

Freedom to play. LG's partnership with Xbox ensures you're ready for next-gen gaming. Get the most out of your Xbox thanks to stunning picture quality and ultra-fast response times.

*Partnership is currently available in selected country only.

ALLM

Play at the highest standard.

Get an edge on opponents. ALLM meet the latest HDMI 2.0 specifications to allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics

NanoCell Sport.
Match winning performance.

LG NanoCell TV delivers a thrilling match-day experience. Bluetooth Surround Sound brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, while Sports Alerts keep you up-to-date with all the latest news from your favorite teams.
Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch.

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colour and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

A TV screen displaying a port city where buildings are painted in multiple colors and little boats are anchored in long and narrow harbor.

ThinQ AI

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
New Home

Welcome to your new home.

The newly designed home screen shows personalized content suggestions, gives you easier access to favorites, and lets you control connected devices all in one place.
New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.

*Magic remote availability differs by country.

Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control of your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition*. You can control your LG NanoCell with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Virtually place true-to scale TVs. No app required. Try now!

Virtually place true-to scale TVs. No app required. Try now!

Virtually place true-to scale TVs. No app required. Try now! INSTALL NOW
Design actual space

Design actual space & life-size TVs. Here at our virtual station.

Design actual space & life-size TVs. Here at our virtual station. INSTALL NOW

*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

The New League of Gaming1

Cloud Gaming

The New League of Gaming

With the seamless addition of GeForce Now,* there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favorites straight from your television.

*Simulated image.
*Subscription and compatible gaming controller is required.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • webOS 6.0

    Wifi built-in

  • Mobile Connection

    Bluetooth

  • AI Sound

    Home Dashboard

  • AI Accoustic Tuning

    Web Browser

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Active Noise Reduction

  • Quick Setting

    HEVC 4K 60p codec

  • Picture Mode

    LG Content Store

  • Picture Option

    Magic Remote

  • Sound Mode

    Wireless sound sync

  • Aspect ratio

    Intelligent Edit

  • Dynamic Color

    Game Optimzer

  • AI Game Sound

    AI Game Sound

  • AI Brightness

    ALLM

  • HLG Hybrid Log Gamma

    HGiG

  • ISDBT

    2.0Ch 20W

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen size

    55in

  • Resolution

    3840x2160p

  • RF antena

    yes

  • LAN port

    yes

  • USB in

    yes

  • HDMI 2.0

    yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

Our picks for you