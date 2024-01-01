55NANO80SPA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*'Pure Color' refers to colors refined by LG NanoCell technology.
Every color crystal clear.
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
This isn't just big. It's epic.
*Gallery stand sold separatey.
**Gallery Stand is only available on the 55 and 65-inch NANO75, NANO77, NANO80, and NANO85 models.
NanoCell Cinema.
Performance worthy of the big screen.
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
Home to all your favorites.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
NanoCell Gaming.
TV with a ton of XP.
Unseen levels of control.
An unbeatable combo.
*Partnership is currently available in selected country only.
Play at the highest standard.
NanoCell Sport.
Match winning performance.
Never miss your team play.
*Usage may vary by country.
A clear home advantage.
*Speakers sold separately.
Enhance everything you watch.
A TV screen displaying a port city where buildings are painted in multiple colors and little boats are anchored in long and narrow harbor.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Welcome to your new home.
More like a magic wand.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.
Your central hub of convenience.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
*Simulated image.
*Subscription and compatible gaming controller is required.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
webOS 6.0
Wifi built-in
-
Mobile Connection
Bluetooth
-
AI Sound
Home Dashboard
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Web Browser
-
Smart Energy Saving
Active Noise Reduction
-
Quick Setting
HEVC 4K 60p codec
-
Picture Mode
LG Content Store
-
Picture Option
Magic Remote
-
Sound Mode
Wireless sound sync
-
Aspect ratio
Intelligent Edit
-
Dynamic Color
Game Optimzer
-
AI Game Sound
-
AI Brightness
ALLM
-
HLG Hybrid Log Gamma
HGiG
-
ISDBT
2.0Ch 20W
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
55in
-
Resolution
3840x2160p
-
RF antena
yes
-
LAN port
yes
-
USB in
yes
-
HDMI 2.0
yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
