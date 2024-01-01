65" OLED 4K Panel,Picture Cinema Screen,Self-lighting Pixel,a9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor,AI PICTURE,AI BRIGHTNESS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
65in
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
HDMI INPUT
Yes
-
USB 2.0 port
Yes
-
AV input/Component input
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
Yes
-
LAN port
Yes
-
RF Antenna input
Yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
-
VESA WB (mm)
300 x 200
DIMENSIONS MM
-
With stand WxHxD
1449 x 862 x 251
-
No stand WxHxD
1449 x 830 x 46.9
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
33.9kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
25.2kg
STAND DIMENSION
-
Width of stand
251mm
-
TV Stand Height / mm
32
