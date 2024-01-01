We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV 2025 & Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC5 Karaoke Party Speaker
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Bass Blast+
- Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
- DJ Function
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
Advanced Local Dimming
Advanced Local Dimming’s precise light control lets you see every detail clearly.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
Ultra Slim Design
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV
LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Color Lighting
-
65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV 2025
-
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC5 Karaoke Party Speaker
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1456 x 841 x 49.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
22.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Super Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1456 x 841 x 49.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1456 x 906 x 295
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1580 x 935 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
1273 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
22.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
23.2
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
29.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
-
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Sound
-
User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)
Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
Special EQ
-
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
Convenience
-
Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Functions
-
DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync
-
File Format
-
(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
-
System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω
-
Connections
-
USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)
-
Power Supply
-
Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
-
Main: 330 x 685 x 344mm
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
-
Net: 13.8Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
-
Gross: 16.6Kg
