LG UHD UR75 55inch 4K Smart TV, 2023

Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 780 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 162
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
948 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.0
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
14.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
18.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
