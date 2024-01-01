Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UN73 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UN73 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

65UN7300PPC

LG UN73 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

(3)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    60FPS / TM120

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes (MR)

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 10 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation/AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker (WK7,WK9)

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    ISDB-T

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 4W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    26 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

Our picks for you