105" LG CURVED SUPER UHD TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Super UHD TV
-
Screen Size
105
VIDEO
-
Tru 4K Engine
Tru 4K Engine Pro
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes (8 mode)
-
Picture Status Mode
9 Modes
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
150W
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Subwoofer
Yes
INTERFACE
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Component in
1
-
LAN Port
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Requirement
100 - 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
98.2" x 59.5" x 19.1"
-
Weight w/ Stand
341.7 lbs
