CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ Vacuum
Empty the Bin with Less Scattered Dust and with Less Hassle
*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST1*U) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]*Dust bag should be replaced when the indicator on display is flashing. LG recommends that the dust bag is replaced every 3 months to ensure optimal performance and to inhibit bacterial growth.*Inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary, depending on actual environmental conditions.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. (A9 run time for each mode-Normal, Power and Turbo-is up to 80 mins, 18 mins and 12 mins respectively) These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively. Actual run time may be reduced when the Power Drive Nozzle with motor is in use and may also vary depending on operating environment and hours of use. The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
Vacuum and Mop Your Surfaces All at Once
**The test run by Intertek with test procedure which offered by LG. The water content on the Power Drive Mop pads was on Normal mode. Water content in the Power Drive Mop pads was 85% in high mode and over 80% in low mode while it cleaned 44㎡ for 30 mins in normal mode. Water content can vary depending on operating environment.
Powerful Suction
**The test run by SLG was based on A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Maximum suction power was calculated by the degree of vacuum (kPa), which was measured for 10 seconds at each measurement point. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested without the telescopic pipe or any nozzles.
5-Step Filtration System
The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.
Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance
Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
**Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
**To use ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ needs to be connected to Wi-Fi via 'LG ThinQ App. The 'LG ThinQ™ App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on any smart phone . Detailed instructions are in LG ThinQ™, Please refer to the application guide. The LG ThinQ™ App may not properly function based on some smart phone models. Please check software versions for compatibility (Android OS 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above).
Easy Cleaning
**Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
Space Saving Design that Elevates Your Space at the Same Time
It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.
All Spec
KEY FEATURE(SUMMARY)
-
Max Running Time (Dual PowerPack™)
120 min.
SUCTION POWER
-
Suction Power (Smart Inverter Motor™)
210W
KEY FEATURE(SUMMARY)
-
Dust Compaction and Easy Emptying (Kompressor™)
Yes
-
Floor Standing Charger
Yes
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
4 Step Telescopic Pipe
Yes
-
HEPA Filtration System
Yes
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Yes
FEATURES
-
Max Running Time (Dual PowerPack™)
120 min. (2ea)
-
Dust Compaction and Easy Emptying (Kompressor™)
Yes
-
Floor Standing Charger
Yes
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
4 Step Telescopic Pipe
Yes
-
Cyclong System
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Pipe Type
4 Step Telescopic Pipe
-
Charger Type
All in one tower
-
Kompressor™
Yes
-
Control Type
Thumb Touch Control
INDICATOR
-
Type
LED Indicator
-
Clogging alert
Yes
-
Charging status
Yes
MAIN TOOLS INCLUDED
-
Power Drive Mop
Yes
FILTER
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Yes
MAIN TOOLS INCLUDED
-
Power Drive Carpet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Power Drive Nozzle (for hard floor)
Yes
-
Power Drive Mini™
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Yes
POWER
-
Max Running Time
120 min.(with 2 battery)
-
Battery Life based on 2 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 120min /
Normal mode(Stick) 80min /
Power mode(Stick) 40min /
Turbo mode(Stick) 12min
-
Battery Life based on 1 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 60min /
Normal mode(Stick) 40min /
Power mode(Stick) 20min /
Turbo mode(Stick) 6min
-
Charging Time (hr)
4
-
Voltage
25.2V
-
Suction Mode
Normal, Power, Turbo
-
Capacity
2300mA
-
Consumption Power
370W(Max 480W)
ACC. INCLUDED
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium ion
-
Max Running Time
120 min.
-
Battery Life based on 2 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 120min / Normal mode(Stick) 80min
Power mode(Stick) 40min / Turbo mode(Stick) 12min
-
Battery Life based on 1 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 60min / Normal mode(Stick) 40min
Power mode(Stick) 20min / Turbo mode(Stick) 6min
-
Charging Time (hr)
4
-
Voltage
25.2V
CAPACITY
-
Dust Bin Capacity (Litter)
0.44L
WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (Body + Power Drive Slim Floor Nozzle)
2.7kg
CONVENIENCE
-
Charger Type
All in one tower
