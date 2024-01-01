Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
15KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

15KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD

F2515STGB

15KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD

(0)
F2515STGB

Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

A Deep Clean, Space Saver

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

A grey shirt is being jet sprayed in the foreground with the drum of the washing machine in the background. Minor images on the bottom show the jet spray and filtration functionality.

Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Get your favorite outfit sparkling clean in just 55 minutes with TurboWash™

*Turbo Wash™ available on selected wash programs. Time Saving will vary depending on wash load and cycle selected.
*Wash clothes in 55 minutes with less water and energy with Jet Spray and Filtration.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.

More Durable and Hygienic

The tempered glass door and stainless steel lifters ensures greater durability and hygiene

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

A grey background with the washing machine front loading washer highlighted and a swirl of water thrusting from the front to lead to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FV1413H2BA-NEW
CAPACITY
15 KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
645mm x 770mm x 940mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
TurboWash™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Dark Silver Gray

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass Door + Sleek Dial Design

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Combo

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    77

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

Our picks for you