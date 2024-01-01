We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD
*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment
*Turbo Wash™ available on selected wash programs. Time Saving will vary depending on wash load and cycle selected.
*Wash clothes in 55 minutes with less water and energy with Jet Spray and Filtration.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Dark Silver Gray
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door + Sleek Dial Design
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Combo
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
77
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
