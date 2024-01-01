Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7KG Front Load Washing Machine with TurboWash

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

7KG Front Load Washing Machine with TurboWash

FV1207S5W

7KG Front Load Washing Machine with TurboWash

(0)

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
Stainless Lifter

Stainless Lifter

Lifters in the drum prevent clothes from tangling together inside the drum during washing cycles. A lifter made of stainless is more durable and more hygienic than plastic materials.

*Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

 

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FV1207S5W

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Front Load

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    56

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    400, 600, 800, 1000, 1200, No Spin

  • Temp.

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Our picks for you