Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚
Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Silver
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Intensive 60
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Hygiene
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
70.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
ColdWash
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091966766
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
