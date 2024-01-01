Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

FV1411S3P

Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

front view
Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.
Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Be your best self pronto when you can wash your winning outfit in 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360.

Fast

TurboWash™

Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Get your favorite outfit sparkling clean in just 32 minutes with TurboWash™.
Optimal wash for all types of fabric
6MotionDD

Optimal wash for all types of fabric

No load has one type of fabric, which is why you get 6 wash motions ideal for all types of clothes.
Steam™

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable

More Durable

The tempered glass door ensures greater durability.
Visibly bigger and better
Design

Visibly bigger and better

Redesigned with a larger, metal knob that improves control and easier-to-read
display panel.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor.
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    70.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091966766

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

