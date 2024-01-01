We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 Kg TWINWash™, Mini Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Type
Top Load Mini Washer
-
Capacity
Wash 2KG
-
Dimension
600 x 700 x 365 mm
-
Color
White
-
Smart Function
Smart Diagnosis
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Color
White
-
Wash Program
12 Wash Program
-
Capacity Washer
12.0 kg
-
Capacity Dryer
8.0 kg
-
Rated Input
Wash 1900W / Dry 1500W
-
RPM
1000
-
Display
Touch LED
-
Dimension
600 x 610 x 365 mm
-
Weight
43 kg
-
Made
Korea
