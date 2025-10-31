We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™)
Easy, Everyday Clothing Care
DUAL TrueSteam ®
99% sterile and odour free clothes
Dynamic MovingHanger™
Incorporates quiet twist movement up to 350 times per minute to remove up to 99% of dust
Built-in HandySteamer™
3 levels of high pressure steam to remove wrinkles
AutoFresh System™
Built-in ventilation system circulates air and works as a dehumidifier
DUAL TrueSteam®
99% Sterile and Odour Free Clothes
Dual heater allows for more precise control of the steam spray's volume and strength.
*Tested by Intertk on september 2023, kills 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, E. coli and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.
Dynamic MovingHanger™
Tough on Dust, Gentle on Clothes
Removes 99% of dust from clothes with twisting motion up to 350 RPM while reducing vibration.
Shaking
Effectively removes fine dust particles.
Waving
Extended coverage of steam penetration, enhancing the refresh effect.
Spreading
Easily smooth out wrinkles.
Blowing
Gently circulates air inside garments to help maintain their original shape.
Swaying
Designed with soft motions to maintain the texture and quality of your clothes.
Arranging
Clothes are gently arranged using the subtle motion from the moving hanger.
*Tested by Intertek on November 2023, reduces 99% fine dust floating inside of LG Styler with Fine Dust Removal program.
QuickRefresh™
Ready in Just 18 Minutes
The new DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ improves efficiency for a reduced cycle time of up to 18 minutes.
*Tested by Intertek on April 2024, New LG Styler with Quick Refresh program. The results may vary depending on the amount and condition of clothe.
AutoFresh System™
Freshen Up Your Clothes and Dehumidify Your Home
The AutoFresh System™ provides automatic air circulation inside the Styler keeping clothes fresh until they're ready to be worn.
Up to 10L Dehumidification
Eliminate Excess Moisture from Your Space
The 10L dehumidifier automatically removes musty dampness, creating a fresher and more comfortable environment.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2023, dehumidify indoors up to 10L per day(24hours) with Indoor Dehumidification program.
Smart Detect Sensor
Smart Notification
Get instant alerts on the LCD screen or ThinQ™ app if clothes fall from the hanger.
Smart LCD Touch Display
Intuitive Control at Your Fingertips
Interactive UI prioritises your favourite cycles and keeps you updated in real time.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your Styler® with LG ThinQ™—download cycles, check progress, and monitor energy use.
FAQ
Q.
I’d like to know how to use the Styler.
A.
'- (Using tap water) fill the water tank located at the bottom of the Styler.
- On first use, a full tank of water will be used.
- Discard the water in the drain tank.
- Remove the aroma sheet case located in the bottom left corner of the Styler and insert the scented sheet.
- To prevent clothes from falling off, ensure buttons and zippers are closed after applying to the hangers.
- Place the hangers snugly on the (moving hanger) grooves.
- Press the power button and select the course you want.
- After selecting the desired course, press the Start button to start the product.
Q.
Where and how do I install the product?
A.
Please install the product in an environment in which the temperature does not fall below 10℃ or exceed 35℃. Environmental temperatures that fall outside of the recommended range can cause performance degradation and/or product malfunction.
Additionally, ensure that the product is installed in a well-ventilated room with at least 20cm upper clearance and 5cm side and rear clearance to the product. To prevent unwanted swaying or vibration during the operation of the moving hanger, install the product on a flat surface.
Flatness of the product can be adjusted by rotating the front lower legs at the base of the product.
If the product is installed next to a wall, provide at least 5cm side clearance to prevent door collision.
Q.
Wondering how to smooth wrinkles and remove odors or dirt from your clothes?
A.
The Styler features patented steam and moving hanger technology to smooth out wrinkles and remove dirt and odor.
Steam application detaches dirt and odor particles from clothes so that the moving hanger, which moves 350 times a minute, can easily brush them off.
Intertek tests have shown that the [Fine Dust] course removes an average of 99% of fine dust from clothing.
Unlike dry cleaning, the LG Styler cares for clothing without the need for chemicals.
Q.
When does the moving hanger operate?
A.
The Styler operates in the following sequence: steam preparation → preheat → refresh (steam application + temperature maintenance) → dry (dry preparation + dry).
The moving hanger operates from the steam application to the temperature maintenance stage of the refresh cycle, with different operation times and RPMs for each course.
The moving hanger operates for all courses except for the sterilization and bedding courses, where the shelves are used instead of the moving hanger.
Q.
What is the maximum load when styling bedding items like blankets?
A.
Only thin blankets can be sterilized with the Styler.
Blankets and comforters weighing 1.5 kilograms (kg) or less should be applied.
If you do not have a blanket hanger, please place the blankets on the shelf.
Blankets may take longer to dry after sterilization. (In this case, please use the time selection to allow additional drying).
Q.
Can I dry or sanitize shoes?
A.
Shoe materials that are sensitive to steam may be damaged on use.
(Shoes or products containing sponge or adhesive materials may be damaged)
For clean clothes styling, applying shoes is not recommended.
Q.
What is the room dehumidifier course?
A.
The built-in dehumidifier keeps clothes and indoor spaces dry with the AutoFresh System™.
An ample 10L capacity water tank removes dampness worries.
Even with the door closed, air is circulated and dehumidified to keep your wardrobe and living space fresh and pleasant.
Q.
Wondering about the Reservation feature?
A.
If you need to keep your clothes inside the Styler for a long time, try using the Reservation feature.
Place your clothes in the Styler then press the power button.
Select the course you want, then press the Settings button to use the Reservation feature to set the time you want the movement to complete.
You can set a time from 3 hours to 19 hours, and if you set a time of 5 hours, the selected course will end after 5 hours.
Q.
How long can I use the water tank after it's been filled?
A.
Based on the Refresh course, the Styler can be used 3 to 4 times on one full water tank (or 2 times for the Intensive course).
However, on first use, a full tank will be used to fill up the internal steam generator.
Simply fill the water tank when the water refill notification appears.
The water tank must be filled before use.
Using filtered water will help the product last longer and perform better.
Q.
How do I use the tray?
A.
The tray prevents debris from entering the bottom of the product and protects the instep. (Safety Guard) It also prevents small amounts of condensation that may occur during the steam blast process from dripping on the floor.
Open the Styler door and check the bottom.
Place the dedicated tray down in front of the Styler.
Hook the left hook of the tray onto the lower leg until it clicks into place.
Q.
I want to know how to keep the Styler in good condition.
A.
'- Use a soft cloth to remove dust from the inside of the product.
- If the water tank has been left for a long time, water moss may form. Therefore, please clean the inside of the water tank periodically with a cleaning brush.
- If the aroma sheet is not replaced periodically, odor removal and scent performance may decrease.
- Periodically wipe off any accumulated water in the water tank attachment/detachment areas as it may run.
- Empty the tray periodically as accumulated water may gather.
- If the dust filter is clogged, air circulation inside the product may be impaired, resulting in poor performance. Therefore, please clean regularly.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Full Touch LCD+Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Figure Indicator
LCD
LCD Size
2.4INCH
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096588475
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1965x620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1190
Weight (kg)
92
PROGRAMS(LCD)
Dry 1 Item
Yes
AI Dry
Yes
AI Styling
Yes
Bedding/Pillow Sanitize
Yes
Cashmere Styling
Yes
Doll Sanitize
Yes
Fur/Leather Styling
Yes
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes
Gentle Dry - Normal
No
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes
Gentle Dry - Refresh Dry
No
Gentle Dry - Time Dry
Yes
Jeans Styling
Yes
Knitted Cardigan Styling
Yes
Low Temperature Dry
Yes
Old Clothes Styling
Yes
Padded Coat Dry
Yes
Padded Coat Styling
Yes
Rainy Season Dry
Yes
Ready to Go
Yes
Refresh - Heavy
Yes
Refresh - Light
Yes
Refresh - Normal
Yes
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
Sanitary - Kid's Item
Yes
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
Sanitary - Pollen Care
No
Scarf Styling
Yes
Silent Styling
Yes
Special Care - Pants Crease
Yes
Special Care - School Uniform
Yes
Special Care - Silk Care
Yes
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes
Sportswear Styling
Yes
Static Removal
Yes
Storage Styling
Yes
Suit/School Uniform Sanitize
Yes
Swimsuit Dry
Yes
Warm Blankets
Yes
Wet Refresh
No
Wool/Knitwear Dry
Yes
Wool/Knitwear Styling
Yes
Yoga Outfit Dry
Yes
Yoga Outfit Styling
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Child Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
Night Care
Yes
CAPACITY
Capacity
5 Items + 1 Pants
FEATURES
Aroma Kit
Yes
Dehumidification
Yes
Drying Type
Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
Interior Light
Yes
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
350
Moving Hanger
Yes
Pants Crease Care
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
TrueSteam
Yes (DUAL TrueSteam)
Versatile Shelf
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Texture Western Black
Door Color
Mirror
Door Type(Material)
Glass
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
No
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
1
Drip Tray (Qty)
1
Pants Hanger (Qty)
No
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
No
Regular Hanger (Qty)
5
Shelf (Qty)
1
