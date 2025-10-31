LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™)

'- (Using tap water) fill the water tank located at the bottom of the Styler.

- On first use, a full tank of water will be used.

- Discard the water in the drain tank.

- Remove the aroma sheet case located in the bottom left corner of the Styler and insert the scented sheet.

- To prevent clothes from falling off, ensure buttons and zippers are closed after applying to the hangers.

- Place the hangers snugly on the (moving hanger) grooves.

- Press the power button and select the course you want.

- After selecting the desired course, press the Start button to start the product.

