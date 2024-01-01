We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17KG Top Loading Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive Inverter
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Power Motion
TurboDrum™
An Optimal Way to Wash
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
ezDispense
No
Steam
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Middle Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Stain Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
No
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sportswear
No
Strong Wave
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
TurboWash
No
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
No
Steam
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
No
Vibration Sensor
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
JetSpray
No
Lint Filter
Yes
Punch + 3
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Side Water Fall
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
No
Smart Motion
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
No
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1333
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
Weight (kg)
44.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
No
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
No
Add Item
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
No
Strong Wave
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Time Delay
No
Tub Dry
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
No
Temp.
No
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
Yes
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806091954794
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Pairing
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
