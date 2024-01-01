We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
880x1025x530
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Middle Black
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
10
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
15
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Strong
Yes
FEATURES
-
360˚ Wheel
No
-
Anti Vibration Rubber
Yes
-
Buzzer
No
-
Collar Scrubber
No
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
Yes
-
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
-
Spin Window
No
-
Unidirectional Wheel
No
-
Wash Window
No
-
Wind Jet Dry
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
880x1025x530
-
Weight (kg)
32.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
-
Soak Timer (min)
20
-
Spin Timer (min)
5
-
Wash Timer (min)
15
