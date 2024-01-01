Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7 kg Twin Tub Washing Machine, Semi Automatic with Soak Function

P700N

Front view

a product that has the function of washing and drying

Twin tub design

Experience laundry convenience

Created with a unique double-barrel design that saves time and space, with separate tubs for washing and spin-drying.

It shows the characteristics of a product with two cleaning functions

Cleaning modes

Customize your wash

Choose between Normal and Strong wash programs for your type of fabric.

Features the material and is built as a Rat Away device to protect the appliance from installation and rust damage

Durability

Rust-resistant and designed to last

Made with a durable plastic body and built-in Rat Away device to protect your appliance from both rodent and rust damage.

Design

Neat and practical

Enjoy the machine's clean design that pairs well with any home.

Show the product installed in the space

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    761 x 448 x 895

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    4.6

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    No

  • Strong

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    No

  • Buzzer

    No

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Rat Away feature

    No

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    No

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    No

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    No

  • Wash Window

    No

  • Wind Jet Dry

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    761 x 448 x 895

  • Weight (kg)

    19.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    N/A

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

