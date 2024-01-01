We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LGOLED LogoCHOOSE YOUR OLED
CINEMA
LG OLED: NOW
SHOWING
PERFECT CINEMA EXPERIENCE
Self-lit pixels and
extra-dark blacks
brings movies to life
like never before
CHOOSES LG OLED
Brightness Booster
A brighter picture for a cinematic view
Your favorite movies look even better with brighter picture.
Brightness Booster enhances the screen’s peak brightness so
each scene is more brilliant and lifelike than ever before.
**48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
***Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
DOLBY VISION IQ WITH PRECISION DETAIL
Scenes come alive
before your eyes
Dolby Vision IQ uses light sensors to
optimise the picture according to the room's
brightness. Even during the day, notice the
details you once missed in dark, gritty
dramas. The picture bursts into life when
Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail1, refined
with the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, makes
every element vivid and clear.
for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country. OUR MOST CINEMATIC TV, G2
DOLBY ATMOS
Immersive sound
from all around
With Dolby Atmos, each sound is placed in its
own space for a multi-dimensional experience.
Hear a whisper in your ear. A roar from beside
the sofa. An explosion jumping out from the
screen. Just as the director intended.
SMART ENTERTAINMENT
Show-stopping content
Cinematic entertainment is only a click
away with the seamless integration of
streaming favorites like Netflix2, Disney+3,
Amazon Prime Video4, and
Apple TV5, as well as LG Channels6.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
FILMMAKER MODE
As the director
intended
Preserve the creative intent of the moviemaker.
Watch with the original aspect ratios, colors,
and frame rates, while reducing processing that
might affect the picture. Appreciate the craft of
your favorite film in its original form.
HDR 10 PRO
Visuals pack a punch
The picture pops with vivid contrast and
details. LG's proprietary HDR 10 Pro uses
static metadata to adjust the color and
brightness for more dynamic visuals in both
dark and bright scenes.
α9 GEN 5 PICTURE & SOUND
Transform what you
see and hear
AI PICTURE PRO
Brains, meet beauty
The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor7 fine-tunes the
visuals for stand-out scenes.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro8 elevates the picture across 5000 areas of
the screen. For more three-dimensional image quality, Body and Object
Enhancing9 detects and sharpens people and elements, while Foreground and Background
Enhancing maximises the field of depth. Dynamic Vivid settings extend the color gamut for fuller vibrancy.
AI SOUND PRO
Sounds just right
AI Sound Pro detects the sound and uses the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor7
to
convert 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound10, then applies
the ideal audio settings. So whether it's room-shaking action or intimate
dialogue, it sounds more lifelike than before.
model compares
-
G2
-
C2
-
A2
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 42"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume are supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
- Dolby Vision with Precision Detail supported on the following LG TV series: OLED Z2, OLED G2, and OLED C2.
- Netflix streaming membership required.
- Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
- Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
- Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
- Supported service may differ by country.
- α9 Gen 5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED Z2, G2, and C2 series.
- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, and C2 series. LG OLED B2 and A2 feature the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor's Dynamic Tone Mapping.
- Body and Object Enhancing available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, and C2 series.
- 7.1.2 surround sound available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, and C2. The LG OLED B2 and A2 series feature 5.1.2 surround sound.