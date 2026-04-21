As its name suggests, Mother’s Day is an annual celebration honouring mothers and all that they do for us throughout the year. It is also a time to celebrate all maternal bonds and the comfort, love, and dedication that mothers bring to our lives. It is a day to recognise our nans, aunties, sisters, stepmums, teachers, carers and many other inspiring role models and female figures. Today, Mother’s Day usually involves gift-giving, cards, and family gatherings.

This year, thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts can go beyond the expected. Imagine the smile on Mom’s face as she unwraps a premium LG home appliance — a gift that brings a touch of ease to her home. From innovative kitchen solutions to smart laundry helpers, finding the perfect appliance gift for Mom this Mother’s Day is about adding comfort, style, and convenience to her everyday life.

If you’re wondering when is the Mother's Day celebrated, the date changes by country, but it’s typically in May — so the time to plan is now.