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Why AI-Powered Washing Machines Are Gaining Popularity in Saudi Arabia and How They Improve Laundry Results
Washing machines equipped with artificial intelligence are redefining the laundry experience in Saudi homes, thanks to their ability to deliver outstanding results with ease and intelligence. When we ask why AI-powered washing machines are attracting increasing interest, we find that convenience, efficiency, and precise results play the main role in this transformation.
Why Are AI-Powered Washing Machines the Best Choice for Families in Saudi Arabia?
LG smart washing machines give families in Saudi Arabia complete control over their daily laundry routine, using technologies that detect fabric type and load quantity and automatically adjust every cleaning process. This advancement means cleaner clothes, better fabric care, and lower energy and water consumption.1 According to energy efficiency studies, LG smart washing machines consume up to 30% less energy compared to conventional washing machines, which directly impacts electricity bills and protects the environment.2
· Complete convenience: Manage laundry remotely via the ThinQ™ app
· Fabric protection: AI DD™ technology automatically detects fabric type
· Time efficiency: Fast and smart programmes to suit busy lifestyles
How does AI DD™ technology help improve washing results?
AI DD™ technology is an intelligent system that distinguishes LG washing machines, as it detects the weight and sensitivity of the fabric through precise sensors and automatically adjusts the rotation pattern and pressure. This prevents fabric damage and achieves deep cleaning without the need for frequent manual intervention.1 Independent tests also indicate that AI DD™ reduces fabric wear by up to 18% compared to traditional cycles.3
What makes LG smart washing machines effective at removing stains?
LG smart washing machines offer specialised washing programmes equipped with the Steam™ feature, which removes tough stains and kills 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.2 This technology makes AI-powered washing machines essential for families who care about their children's health and seek perfect cleanliness without the hassle of soaking or extra scrubbing.
1. Activate the steam programme: Select the appropriate Steam cycle for the type of stains
2. Safe waiting: Safety technology prevents the door from opening during operation
3. Tangible results: Clean and healthy clothes after every wash
What are the benefits of smart remote control in washing machines?
Smart remote control in LG washing machines via the ThinQ™ app gives users the freedom to schedule cycles, monitor progress and receive instant notifications from anywhere. This feature explains why AI-powered washing machines are at the forefront of smart home appliances in Saudi Arabia, where time has become precious and task organisation a daily necessity.
What is the difference between smart and conventional washing machines?
LG smart washing machines rely on Inverter Direct Drive™ motors and advanced sensing technologies to precisely adjust water and energy consumption, while conventional washing machines lack these capabilities. Data shows that smart washing machines save up to 40 litres of water per cycle compared to older models.2 LG product tests confirm that artificial intelligence technologies help improve washing results by automatically identifying fabric type and level of soiling. Industry standards also place smart washing machines at the forefront of home appliances in terms of energy efficiency in the Saudi market.
|Feature
|Smart Washing Machine
|Conventional Washing Machine
|Automatic cycle adjustment
|Yes
|No
|Energy saving
|30% less
|High
|Remote control
|Yes
|No
|Fabric protection
|Advanced
|Limited
Expert tips: How to achieve the best results with smart washing machines?
Selecting the right cycle and using the recommended detergents with the AI DD™ feature doubles washing efficiency and saves time. Experts recommend distributing clothes evenly inside the drum and avoiding overloading to achieve clean and balanced results.3
· Use smart washing programmes according to fabric type
· Clean the detergent drawer regularly
· Benefit from the ThinQ™ app for maintenance and alerts
Discover more tips by exploring LG's washing machine care guide.
Regular care of your smart washing machine for optimal performance
Keeping your smart washing machine clean ensures a longer lifespan and stable performance. It's important to run the self-cleaning cycle once a month, wipe the drum and door, and check the filter to prevent clogging from residue. Airing the drum after each use prevents unpleasant odours and enhances washing quality.
1. Run the self-cleaning cycle regularly
2. Clean the detergent drawer and filter once a month
3. Leave the washing machine door open after finishing
Find out how to care for your smart washing machine through LG's maintenance guide.
Frequently Asked Questions
We're here to help you make the most of your LG experience. Browse our most commonly asked questions for quick, reliable answers.
· How do I register my LG product?
Simply visit the LG website and follow the easy step-by-step registration process to enjoy faster support and warranty benefits.
· Where can I find manuals and software updates?
All product manuals and the latest software updates are available on the LG support page—just search by your model number.
· What should I do if my product needs service?
Contact our customer care team or book a service appointment online. Our expert technicians are committed to providing prompt, professional assistance.
· How can I maximize the efficiency of my LG appliances?
Explore our tips and guides to get the best performance, save energy, and extend the lifespan of your LG devices.
If you need more information, our support center is always ready to assist—with a smile.
Experience smarter laundry with AI DD™ technology
AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) technology puts advanced care at your fingertips. LG washing machines with AI DD™ use intelligent sensors and smart algorithms to detect both the weight and fabric softness of each load. This allows the machine to select the ideal washing motions automatically—delivering up to 18% better fabric protection compared to conventional models. Your clothes stay vibrant and last longer, wash after wash.
- Personalized fabric care: Automatically tailors each cycle to the needs of your garments, from delicate silks to sturdy denim.
- Energy and water savings: Optimizes every load for efficiency, helping you reduce utility costs without sacrificing cleanliness.
- Peaceful performance: The Direct Drive motor ensures quiet operation, so you can run laundry any time of day.
With AI DD™, enjoy effortless laundry that fits seamlessly into your life—protecting your favorite pieces and giving you more time to spend on what matters most.
How do smart washing machines save energy and water?
Smart washing machines are designed to help you care for your clothes—and the planet. By using advanced sensors and AI-powered cycles, these appliances optimize water and energy use for every load.
- Intelligent load detection: The machine senses the size and fabric type of each load, adjusting water and energy consumption automatically. This means you never use more than you need.
- Efficient wash cycles: Specialized programs like quick wash, eco wash, and cold water cycles help reduce energy use by up to 30% compared to conventional washers.
- Smart connectivity: With app-based controls, you can schedule washes during off-peak hours, saving on utility costs and reducing strain on the grid.
With every cycle, smart washers provide a cleaner wash and a smarter way to conserve resources—so you can feel good about every load.
Can LG smart washing machines be controlled remotely?
Discover the benefits of steam washing with LG washing machines
Experience a new level of clean with LG’s innovative steam washing technology. Our steam cycles offer a range of real-life benefits for you and your family:
- Powerful stain removal: Steam penetrates deep into fabrics, helping to lift and dissolve stubborn stains while being gentle on clothes.
- Allergy care: LG’s steam feature removes up to 99.9% of common household allergens, such as dust mites and pet dander, making it ideal for sensitive skin or allergy sufferers.
- Fewer wrinkles, less ironing: Steam helps relax fabric fibers, reducing wrinkles so you spend less time ironing.
- Energy efficiency: Steam cycles use less water and energy compared to traditional washing, helping you save on utility bills without compromising on cleanliness.
- Freshness boost: Enjoy clothes that feel and smell fresher, thanks to the deep-cleaning and deodorizing power of steam.
With LG steam washing machines, you can care for your clothes and your loved ones—every wash, every load.
How do I care for my smart washing machine to ensure the best performance?
Taking care of your LG smart washing machine is simple and helps keep your clothes looking their best. With a few easy steps, you can enjoy reliable performance and energy efficiency for years to come.
- Clean the drum regularly: Run the Tub Clean cycle once a month to prevent detergent buildup and odors. LG's smart reminders can notify you when it's time.
- Check and clean filters: Remove lint and debris from the pump filter and inlet filters every few weeks to maintain strong water flow and efficient washing.
- Wipe the door and gasket: After each use, gently wipe the door and rubber gasket to prevent moisture and mold buildup.
- Use the right detergent: Choose high-efficiency (HE) detergent and follow the recommended amount to protect your clothes and the machine.
- Leave the door slightly open: After a wash, leave the door ajar to let the interior dry naturally and stay fresh.
- Stay connected with smart features: Use the LG ThinQ app to monitor cycles, get maintenance alerts, and access troubleshooting tips for seamless care.
With just a little regular care, your LG smart washing machine can deliver powerful cleaning and gentle fabric care—cycle after cycle.
FAQ
Q.
What is AI DD™ technology in LG washing machines?
A.
AI DD™ technology is an intelligent system in LG washing machines that relies on artificial intelligence to automatically detect the type of fabric and load size, ensuring the most suitable cycle is selected and providing better fabric protection and effective cleaning results.
Q.
How do smart washing machines save energy and water?
A.
Smart washing machines use precise sensors and intelligent technologies such as Inverter Direct Drive™ to adjust water and energy consumption according to the weight and texture of the laundry, reducing waste and saving up to 30% energy compared to conventional washing machines.
Q.
Can LG smart washing machines be controlled remotely?
A.
Yes, LG smart washing machines can be controlled remotely via the ThinQ™ app, allowing you to schedule cycles, monitor performance, and receive notifications as soon as the wash is finished, providing complete flexibility in your daily routine.
Q.
What are the advantages of steam washing in LG washing machines?
A.
The Steam™ feature in LG washing machines enhances the removal of tough stains and kills 99.9% of bacteria and allergens, giving you cleaner and healthier clothes, especially for families who care about their children's comfort.
Q.
How do I care for my smart washing machine to ensure the best performance?
A.
To ensure a long lifespan and optimal performance, keep the detergent drawer clean, use the self-cleaning cycle regularly, check the filter, and make sure to air the drum after each use to prevent odours and residue.
References
1 LG Saudi Arabia: AI washing machines page and explanation of AI DD™ technology.
2 Energy Saving Trust: Comparison of energy and water consumption between conventional and smart washing machines.
3 Which?: Fabric protection test results and washing efficiency in AI DD™ washing machines.
*The images shown in this article are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.