LG smart washing machines offer specialised washing programmes equipped with the Steam™ feature, which removes tough stains and kills 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.2 This technology makes AI-powered washing machines essential for families who care about their children's health and seek perfect cleanliness without the hassle of soaking or extra scrubbing.

1. Activate the steam programme: Select the appropriate Steam cycle for the type of stains

2. Safe waiting: Safety technology prevents the door from opening during operation

3. Tangible results: Clean and healthy clothes after every wash