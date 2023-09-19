We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Meet Jack who Makes Better Choices
Jack is an ordinary urban farmer who tries to make small, but meaningful and better choices for a better world. His choice to buy a slightly imperfect, but incredibly delicious fruit has made him so happy - can you see why?
Attractive-shaped Food that Catch Your Eyes
Sometimes, our fussiness about appearances leads us to ignore the charm of imperfect but perfectly delicious food. That's why nearly 30% of all the food we produce never makes it to our plates each year! Every time we pass on an odd-shaped apple, we waste precious resources like water, land, and fuel. When food waste rots, it releases methane, a gas that's 20 times mightier than carbon dioxide in heating our world. Let's not make this imperfect food pass us by!
Discover Imperfect Fruits' Hidden Delights
Rich Flavors and Wholesome Health Benefits
They might not win any awards, but boy, aren't they nutritious! Appearances doesn't always represent quality. They are delicious enough and have a lot of nutrients. Discover different kind of fun in imperfect fruits.
Make Something Special with Imperfect Fruit
How about a refreshing brew of Imperfect Apple Flower Tea? Each apple you might have overlooked could be your next delicious discovery. Find one in your fridge, and turn it into delightful apple flower tea. Standing up against food waste never tasted so good. Ready to taste?
Fresh Choices, Sparkling Possibilities
Two knocks to see inside! Let's you peek inside, keeping the cold air locked in. Make your food cooler, fresher, and last longer with LG InstaView.
The better way for fresh taste. LG's LINEARCooling technology delivers fresh bite.
Picks for you
LS25HVLVLV
21.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
SAR 16,599 Save SAR 7,400
SAR 9,199
LM334VBMLD
26.7 cu.ft LG Instaview Door-In- Door Refrigerator , matte black finish, Instaview / Door-In-Door, Easy Access to your Favourite , Less Cold Air Loss, Hygiene Fresh+ , Multi Air Flow, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Inverter Linear Compressor
SAR 25,999 Save SAR 12,500
SAR 13,499
DFB325HS
LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher,14 Place Setting, TrueSteam™, ThinQ, EasyRack™ Plus, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Nobel...
SAR 6,599 Save SAR 2,600
SAR 3,999
DFB425FP
LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher,14 Place Setting, TrueSteam™, ThinQ, EasyRack™ Plus, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Platinum...
SAR 6,099 Save SAR 2,400
SAR 3,699
Sign up for exclusive benefits
Welcome Coupon
Enjoy SAR 100 off on your first purchase when you sign up as an LG member
Exclusive Pricing
Unlock exclusive pricing for our valued members
Free delivery
On all orders purchased on LG.com
See another Better Choice stories
Jane
The Queen of Upcycling
Marjorie
The Savior of Flowers