Better Choices Make
A Better World

Small Choices, Big Impact

Meet Jack who Makes Better Choices

Jack is an ordinary urban farmer who tries to make small, but meaningful and better choices for a better world. His choice to buy a slightly imperfect, but incredibly delicious fruit has made him so happy - can you see why?

Sometimes, our fussiness about appearances leads us to ignore the charm of imperfect but perfectly delicious food. That's why nearly 30% of all the food we produce never makes it to our plates each year! Every time we pass on an odd-shaped apple, we waste precious resources like water, land, and fuel. When food waste rots, it releases methane, a gas that's 20 times mightier than carbon dioxide in heating our world. Let's not make this imperfect food pass us by!

Discover Imperfect Fruits' Hidden Delights

A man holding misshapen and unattractive fruits A man holding misshapen and unattractive fruits

Rich Flavors and Wholesome Health Benefits

They might not win any awards, but boy, aren't they nutritious! Appearances doesn't always represent quality. They are delicious enough and have a lot of nutrients. Discover different kind of fun in imperfect fruits.

A man holding plates of misshapen and unattractive fruits and vegetables A man holding plates of misshapen and unattractive fruits and vegetables

Make Something Special with Imperfect Fruit

How about a refreshing brew of Imperfect Apple Flower Tea? Each apple you might have overlooked could be your next delicious discovery. Find one in your fridge, and turn it into delightful apple flower tea. Standing up against food waste never tasted so good. Ready to taste?

Transformation of unattractive fruits into delectable apple tea Transformation of unattractive fruits into delectable apple tea

Fresh Choices, Sparkling Possibilities

Two knocks to see inside! Let's you peek inside, keeping the cold air locked in. Make your food cooler, fresher, and last longer with LG InstaView.

The better way for fresh taste. LG's LINEARCooling technology delivers fresh bite.

Steam your dishes. Wipe away any messes. Steam helps to reduce water spots and you can enjoy a hygenic and sparkling clean.

Wash from everywhere. Wash away everything. The better way to sparkle spotlessly. Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets.

