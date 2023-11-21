Dishwasher cycles are many, and if you are new to the world of dishwashers, they can be confusing. This guide will have all the LG dishwasher cycles explained in depth. Also, it will walk you through all kinds of cycles, such as turbo cycle, self-cleaning cycle, light cycle, intensive cycle and more.

How to Choose the Right Washing Cycle?

Choosing the right dishwasher cycle all depends on your needs. As many dishwashers features various cleaning programmes and cycles to serve you best. Overall, to choose the right washing cycle, you must ask yourself these questions:

How soiled are the dishes - slightly or heavily? Is the load for daily kitchenware of fine China? Are you in a rush and in need for a quick cycle? Do you need a cycle that ensure perfect sanitisation? How much is the dishwasher's capacity?

Types of Dishwasher Cycles

Every dishwasher comes with distinct options for cycles. They all differ in time, temperature, and water intensity, steam & load more. If you are unsure which to choose, then this guide will have all dishwasher cycles explained from A to Z.

Express Wash Dishwasher Cycle

First of all, if you are in a rush to use some of your kitchen ware. You can load them in your dishwasher and use LG’s efficient express wash cycle. This includes rinsing, washing, and drying kitchenware quickly and perfectly. In other words, timewise, this cycle is the shortest, but it is still just as efficient.

- Amount of water consumed: 12.4 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 0.61 kWh

- Cycle duration: 38 minutes

Turbo Cycle

If you own a LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher then you must know about its Turbo cycle. As it will help you get sparkling clean dishes with fewer water spots than other dishwashers. It does so by spraying hot water, which is 65 Celsius degrees. Also, the high-temperature water surrounds dishes, glasses, and everything else to dry them perfectly and make them shinier.

- Amount of water consumed: 18.8 litres



- Amount of energy consumed: 0.87 kWh

- Cycle duration: 59 minutes

Rinse Cycle Dishwasher Cycle

In addition, if you need to give your dishes a rinse before washing, then a rinse cycle is the way to go. While it does not necessarily clean dishes, it prevents food leftovers from drying over kitchenware using water only. Moreover, this cycle will save your time and energy from doing the rinse yourself - so no back pains from rinsing dishes.

- Amount of water consumed: 6.5 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 0.01 kWh

- Cycle duration: 18 minutes

True Steam Cycles

Another feature in LG dishwashers is the True Steam feature. This feature is what makes these dishwashers unique. As it removes 99.9% of bacteria and germs from your kitchenware. When choosing one of the steam cycles, the steam will spray all over the dishwasher from top as well as from bottom. Which will dry and sterilize all plates, glasses, cups, and utensils. Furthermore, there are three steam cycles featured in LG dishwasher, and they are:

1. Delicate Cycle

On the other hand, if you have slightly soiled dishes, then you can use a delicate cycle. Also, it is perfect for delicate kitchenware and containers that cannot be washed at high temperatures.

- Amount of water consumed: 16.8 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 1.14 kWh

- Cycle duration: 124 minutes

2. Intensive Cycle

Got dishwasher friendly pots and pans that are heavily soiled? Worry not, as this intensive cycle will clean every inch of them. Such heavy-duty cycles use extra water and heat to clean cookware perfectly from residue and food particles.

- Amount of water consumed: 23.9 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 1.76 kWh

- Cycle duration: 185 minutes

3. Refresh Cycle

The last steam cycle featured in LG dishwashers is the Refresh Cycle. This one is perfect for clean dishes that have not been used in while. For instance, if you were on a long vacation and got some debris collecting on your dishes. Simply load your dishwasher, select the Refresh Cycle, and you will be good to go.

- Amount of water consumed: 9.8 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 0.78 kWh

- Cycle duration: 66 minutes

Eco Cycle Dishwasher

LG dishwashers is great for saving both electricity and water. Therefore, it has its own Eco cycle, which uses energy efficiently thus lowering water consumption. All while maintaining excellent washing performance.

- Amount of water consumed: 9.9 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 0.95 kWh

- Cycle duration: 215 minutes

LG Dishwasher Clean Cycle

LG self-clean is truly a one-of-a-kind feature. Not worrying about cleaning your dishwasher will definitely make your life easier. Also, connecting your smart LG dishwasher to the ThinQ application will contribute to that. As you will receive cleaning cycle reminders as well as notifications when the cycle is done. Also, you can customize this cleaning cycle to your liking and needs as you can choose Download Cycle to save it on your phone.

In addition, when your dishwasher needs cleaning, it will let you know. If there were any soils, odours, or dirty spots inside it. It will flash a light to let you know it is time for a cleaning cycle.

- Amount of water consumed: 12.1 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 0.75 kWh

- Cycle duration: 83 minutes

Auto Cycle

Lastly, the auto cycle is the to go to options regardless of soil level. It achieves the best cleaning for kitchenware through customised timing and temperature which you can choose on the ThinQ app.

- Amount of water consumed: 13.1 litres

- Amount of energy consumed: 1.08 - 1.17 kWh

- Cycle duration: 195 minutes

Special Features

In addition, the previous cycles include special features that make them more efficient. In fact, each feature is distinguished with its own features which helps you decide if it’s the right cycle for your load.

Dual Zone – found in Auto, Intensive, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles. Half Load - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, and Eco Cycles Energy Saving - Auto, Delicate, and Eco cycles Steam - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles High Temperature - Auto, Intensive, Eco, Turbo, and Express cycles Extra Dry - Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Express and Rinse cycles

FAQ

Can I open dishwasher mid cycle, or does it cause issues?

Yes, you can. For LG dishwashers, you need to check the ThinQ app and pause the cycle through it. By doing so, you will have a 3-minute window to pause it. But note that after a 3-mintue pause if you do not start the dishwasher the cycle will automatically turn off.

How much water does a dishwasher use in one cycle exactly?

This depends on the cycle or programme you choose, as you will see above, each cycle consumes different amounts of water. But generally speaking, a regular cycle would use around 9 litres of water.

What is Download Cycle option?

ThinQ app features various special cycles that aren't usually amongst the basic ones. This option allows you to explore these cycles, and download and store them on your phone.

In conclusion, dishwasher cycles are many, and they all aim to meet your dish-washing needs whatever they are. And in short words, LG has equipped all of its dishwashers with various cycles to help you out and keep your kitchenware perfectly clean.

