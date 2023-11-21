How do you clean a dishwasher perfectly is very important to ensure your dishes are clean and sanitised. Also, it is crucial to deep clean dishwasher on a regular basis to keep it running efficiently and avoid bad odours. Especially that with time, more minerals and food bits and pieces might build up and block water flow.

While some dishwashers, like LG’s dishwashers, have self-cleaning cycles. You might still want to put in a little extra work. So, discover here how to clean your dishwasher.

How Do You Clean a Dishwasher from A to Z

Many people complain about the dishwasher not cleaning properly due to many reasons. The issue might be with many things, such as the filter, washing arms, and residue. And such issues will affect the cleaning performance of your dishwasher. Therefore, this guide includes great dishwasher cleaning tips to help keep the dishwasher both clean and high performing.

Get a smart dishwasher for cleaning reminders

LG dishwashers can be connected to your phone through the ThinQ application. It will send you cleaning reminders when necessary and you will be able to customize these cleaning cycles. You can adjust the cycle’s duration, intensity, and much more. Moreover, you can share this personalized cleaning cycle with friends and family who also have a smart LG dishwasher connected to their phones.

Clean the spray arms

Washing arms have water jets installed within them. And with constant use, food leftovers can block these jets. Therefore, to clean my dishwasher perfectly, all the spray arms must be cleaned. Fortunately, taking out washing arms on dishwashers, such as LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher is a piece of cake. The whole process would not take more than a few minutes.

Lower washing arm cleaning

When cleaning the dishwasher's lower spray arm, you must first remove it. Simply lift it up and spin it, and it will come off easily. Then, hand wash it under the kitchen skin. You can use regular dish soap and a toothpick to perfectly unclog it. Once done, put it back by pushing it down into place. Finally, give it a quick spin with your hand to make sure it is turning freely.

Upper washing arm cleaning

As for the spray arm placed under the glasses and bowls rack, removing it is just as easy. First, pull out the empty rack, and turn the arm counterclockwise, then pull it down and take it off. Just as we mentioned above, hand wash it under the sink with whatever products you prefer. When it is nice, clean and dry, put it back by placing it on the holder, and turn it clockwise.

Top washing arm cleaning

To clean the washing arm at the top of the dishwasher, you have to disassemble the hook from the brackets holding it. This would require a screwdriver. Also, putting it back would require the same.

Clean Dishwasher Filter

It is common for dishwasher filters to be placed at the bottom of the tub. This filter works on collecting any food particles to keep drainage flowing easily. To clean it, first remove the empty bottom rack, and then take out the mesh filter along with the other outer ones. It is worth noting that this mesh filter is considered a dishwasher self-cleaning filter instead of an old-fashioned grinder.

There are two important things to be done here. First, is to hand wash these filters under running water and make sure there is no residue left. And second, pour some warm water on its place within the dishwasher. This will ensure to get rid of all blockages fully.

Run a cleaning cycle

Most dishwashers have programmed self-cleaning cycles. For instance, the LG QuadWash Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive has one to ease its cleaning process. Also, if you are wondering how to clean dishwasher with vinegar then the cleaning cycle is your right arm.

Simply leave your dishwasher empty, place a half cup of white vinegar at the bottom rack, and run the cycle. If your dishwasher does not have a self-cleaning cycle, then simply select a normal one.

Clean the air gap debris

Finally, cleaning dishwashers' air gap is just as important to maintain high performance. First, make sure the dishwasher's power is off. Then remove the air gap cover and cup under it. Then clean it with a fine brush or a toothpick. Also, pour some hot water into it to perfectly clean it.

How To Clean Dishwasher Naturally at Home?

If you are asking, what can I use to clean dishwasher at home? Then there are many cleaning mixtures you can make with ingredients found at every home. Below you will find the most efficient ways to do so.

Cleaning Dishwasher with Vinegar and Baking Soda

How to clean dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda is a piece of cake. As we mentioned before, white vinegar is great combined with the dishwasher’s self-cleaning cycle. For extra cleaning, do that first and the cycle is done sprinkle a cup of baking soda at the dishwasher's bottom. Follow that with your dishwasher's highest temperature cycle. This cleaning method will leave your dishwasher spotless and odour free.

Use lemons, oranges, or grapefruit

Lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are perfect for cleaning and sanitizing any germ hotspot in your kitchen, and the same goes for dishwashers. All you must do is cut your citrus fruit into quarters and remove the seeds. Then place them all over your dishwasher - top rack, bottom rack, and tub. Then run a hot cycle and let the magic happen. This will get you a clean and fresh-smelling dishwasher easily.

Try tea tree oil

Vinegar mixed with tea tree oil is also a great natural and homemade cleaner. Put the mixture into a spraying bottle and spray your dishwasher all over with it. Then run a hot cycle, and you will be good to go.

Use Dishwasher Cleaning Products

Another way on how to clean dishwasher smell is using scented products. If you prefer buying designated products to clean dishwashers. Then you have many various options. Such as:

Dishwasher cleaning gel

Tabs

Salts

Liquid

Rinse aid

FAQ

Why is my dishwasher not cleaning glasses properly?

Complaining about the dishwasher not cleaning tea stains properly is common. The issue here might not be your dishwasher, but rather the dishwasher detergent. Therefore, make sure to use ones that have chlorine or alkali.

How Often to Clean Dishwasher Exactly?

This depends on the dishwasher itself. Some require cleaning once a month. On the other hand, LG dishwashers should be cleaned on the inside once every 2 weeks.

How to Clean a Clogged Dishwasher at Home?

The tips this guide covers will allow you to unclog your dishwasher. Such as using vinegar and cleaning the filter.

Is It Safe to Clean Dishwasher with Bleach Only?

This depends on the dishwasher's material. Bleach will damage stainless steel dishwashers. For instance, LG manufacturers do not recommend using bleach at all.

Can I Use Citric Acid to Clean Dishwasher Safely?

Citric acid can be used on dishwashers with stainless steel interiors. Mix it with vinegar, salt crystals for the best results.

How do you clean a dishwasher is key to keeping its performance at its highest. And following the tips and tricks this guide provides will ensure a perfectly cleaned and sanitised dishwasher.