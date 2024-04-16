We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Bluetooth Speaker for Picnics and Parties
24th June, 2024
A speaker is an electronic device that transforms electrical signals into sound waves, enabling you to listen to audio from devices like computers, smartphones, televisions, and music players. Imagine having the ability to take this device anywhere you go—that's the magic of Bluetooth speakers. In this article, we'll explore the key features to consider when choosing the best Bluetooth speaker, particularly for enhancing the enjoyment of your desert gathering or at-home party.
What Best Bluetooth Speaker Features
Here is a list of things you should consider when buying a Bluetooth speaker:
1. Size and Weight
When planning a picnic or a desert gathering, the last thing you want is to lug around heavy equipment. A compact size is ideal if you want to carry it easily, put it anywhere, and store it in the car until you reach your destination. For Saudi gatherings, where men often enjoy music in the desert while having a cup of warm tea, a speaker weighing around 0.7 to 7 kg is perfect for portability and convenience.
2. Output Power
Audio power, measured in watts, determines the loudness and clarity of your Bluetooth speaker. Look for a speaker with sufficient output power to fill your picnic or party area with clear and vibrant sound, ensuring everyone can enjoy the music.
3. Connectivity Options
Modern Bluetooth speakers offer various connectivity options, allowing you to play music from different devices.
4. Battery Life, Capacity, and Charging Time
● Battery Life
Ensure your speaker can last throughout your gathering. A battery life of at least 10-24 hours is ideal for extended picnics and parties.
● Capacity
A higher capacity battery means longer playback time. Check the mAh rating (the amount of storage capacity available for a specific battery) to understand how much power the battery can store.
● Charging Time
Consider how long it takes to recharge the battery; a speaker that charges quickly can get you back to your music in no time; aim for a Bluetooth speaker that takes between 3 to 5 hours to charge fully.
5. High-Quality Speakers
To enjoy the music’s beautiful sounds, your Bluetooth speaker should include the best versions of the following speakers:
● Woofer Unit
It delivers lower frequencies (20-200 Hz), which is essential for deep bass sounds from instruments like the kick drum and bass guitar.
● Tweeter Unit
Reproduces high-frequency sounds, such as cymbals, string instruments, and vocals, ensuring clarity and detail.
● Impedance
Measured in ohms, it indicates how much resistance the speaker offers to the electrical signal; a lower impedance generally means better performance with less power.
● Passive Radiator
It enhances bass response without using extra power by harnessing the air pressure inside the speaker cabinet.
LG Xboom Bluetooth Speakers
LG offers the best Bluetooth speakers in Saudi Arabia; each has its special features; below are some of them:
1. LG XBOOM Go
The LG XBOOM Go series is perfect for those who want to play Saudi Songs, light up the mood, and feel powerful sound. These speakers offer:
● Powerful Sound with New Track-Type Woofer
Experience deep bass and powerful sound with LG's latest sound technology; the track-type woofer produces stunningly loud sound, making your favorite tracks come to life.
● 5 - 60W Output
With 5 - 60W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time.
● Sound Boost
One press of Sound Boost widens the sound field, allowing you to enjoy your music loudly.
● 16 Million Colors
With an expanded selection of 16 million colors, you can play every song alongside every color of the rainbow, enriching your S-pop music experience.
● IP67 Rating
The LG XBOOM Go is dust-tight and water-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. It can withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
● 15-Hour Battery Life
Your music will continue from morning to evening with up to 15 hours of battery life.
● Hands-Free Calling
The speakerphone feature allows you to answer calls hands-free while the music plays.
● Eco-Friendly
Made with recycled plastic, the LG XBOOM Go takes a more eco-minded approach to the best Bluetooth speaker production.
2. XBOOM Go XG8T
For an immersive audio experience, the XBOOM Go XG8T offers:
● Unleash Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go
Dive into the extraordinary with deep bass and powerful output that makes every beat count.
● Get Energized with Enhanced Sound
Transform your favorite tracks with the dynamic duo of track woofers and cone tweeters, delivering rich highs and resonant lows.
● Party Like a Boss with 60W Output
When the night gets lively, you need a sound that can keep up. The 60W output ensures your beats are bold and brimming with energy.
● Feel Every Bass Note, Even at Low Volume
Experience distinct bass with the bass enhancement algorithm, ensuring you never miss a beat, even at low volumes.
● Boost Your Fun with Sound Boost
Expand your soundscape at the touch of a button. The Sound Boost feature amplifies your playlist, making every moment louder and more exciting.
● Color Your Music Experience
Illuminate your tunes with a spectrum of 16 million colors, matching every song with vibrant lighting for an enriched experience.
● Sync Your Vibes with Light Studio
Match the lighting to your mood using the XBOOM App. Choose from ambient, nature, and party modes to set the perfect atmosphere.
● Music Anywhere, Anytime
The Hybrid Strap makes portability effortless. Wear it comfortably on your shoulder or carry it by hand for music on the go.
● Ready for Adventure with IP67 Rating
Take your music outdoors without worry. The XBOOM Go XG8T is water- and dust-resistant, which makes it perfect for any environment.
● Endless Playtime with Long Battery Life
Keep the party going with up to 15 hours of battery life. There will be no interruptions, just non-stop fun.
● Hands-Free Calls with Speaker Phone
Stay connected without pausing the music. The XBOOM Go XG8T seamlessly switches to hands-free calls when needed.
Bluetooth Speakers: A Lively Music Experience
Now that you know what to look for, consider the key points discussed in this article and experience high-quality audio, a vibrant party, and a fun picnic with the best Bluetooth speakers.
Life's Good, LG!