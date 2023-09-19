1. In a large bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, yeast, half a tablespoon of mixed spices, baking powder, turmeric, nigella seeds, and a pinch of salt. Mix these dry ingredients well.

2. Gradually add water to the mixture, kneading by hand until you form a soft, cohesive dough.

3. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and set it aside for about 30 minutes to allow it to rise and double in size.

4. Once the dough has risen, place it in a microwave-safe baking dish lightly greased with oil.

5. Use the LG Convection Microwave Oven to bake; preheat it to 180°C (356°F) using the convection mode, then bake the flatbread until it is cooked through and golden brown, about 20-30 minutes, taking advantage of the LG Smart Inverter which provides even heat distribution for a perfectly baked texture.

6. While the bread is baking, prepare the topping in a pan over medium heat; melt the ghee and sauté the onion, tomatoes, the remaining mixed spices, and salt to taste until the mixture is fully cooked and aromatic.

7. Take the baked flatbread out of the LG Convection Microwave Oven and cut it into pieces, then top it with the onion and tomato mixture.

8. Press down gently with a knife or spatula to blend the toppings into the bread slightly.

9. Return the bread with its topping to the microwave on the grill function for a few minutes to crisp up the top, giving it a delightful texture contrast.

10. Serve hot and enjoy!

Note: Among other types of microwave ovens, the convectional microwave oven can bake bread without dring it since it can distribute the heat evenly.