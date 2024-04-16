We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How Steam Washers Work and When to Use Them
June, 2024
If you’re looking into improving your laundry experience, then a steam washer would be the perfect fit for you. With innovative features that combine steam and water, this appliance can ensure you meticulously clean garments.
Imagine a washing appliance that gives you unwrinkled clean clothes, where bacteria have no room to grow and is easy to use. With a steam washer, you can have all of that and can officially say goodbye to tiresome ironing days and hello to convenience and a top-notch laundry experience.
How Does a Steam Washer Work
You’re probably wondering, how exactly can a steam washer do all of that? Standing out for its meticulous blend between innovation and efficiency, this machine, unlike conventional washers, uses steam at high temperatures while reducing water usage. This method goes beyond simply relying on pressure to combat dirt. It strategically harnesses intense steam to effectively dissolve and remove even the most stubborn stains.
A specialized system releases a gentle vapor of steam as your garments twirl in the drum, precisely calibrated in temperature and pressure. The tiny steam particles effectively penetrate deep into the fabric fibers, delivering a degree of cleanliness and germ elimination that surpasses water alone.
The role of detergents is also crucial since they are essential cleaning agents. In a humid setting, the steam causes the detergent to turn into a fine mist that penetrates fabric more deeply, effectively targeting dirt.
When to Use a Steam Washer
Here are some reasons why you might need a steam washer:
● For the Health-Conscious Household
People with babies or those suffering from allergies and sensitive skin will highly benefit from a steam washer, as it eliminates bacteria and allergens.
● Combating Allergies
Pet owners suffering from their pet’s hair or those living in areas infested by dust mites or pollen can take comfort in the fact that the steam washer has the ability to deliver a more thorough cleaning that specifically targets these allergens.
● Water Conservation Efforts
If you’re an environmental enthusiast, then you’ll love the steam washer. It effectively reduces water consumption without compromising on cleanliness.
● Hygiene-Intensive Items
Clothing that stays in close contact with the skin, particularly garments made of cotton and linen, can benefit from a steam cycle at temperatures that guarantee a germ-free condition.
● Care for Delicates
When dealing with delicate fabrics that require gentle care, a steam washer can effectively remove wrinkles and revitalize without causing any harm, all while operating at a safe 30°C temperature.
Guidelines for Fabric Types in Steam Washers
It is important to know which fabric types can go in a steam washer and which don't; here are lists of both:
● What To Wash in a Steam Washer
1. Everyday Fabrics
Using a steam washer to clean cotton and blended fabrics ensures that colors stay vibrant after spinning even when exposed to high temperatures.
2. Synthetics and Delicates
These materials benefit from steam's sanitizing touch at a moderate temperature of 40°C.
●Textiles to Exclude from Steam Washing
To prevent damage, refrain from using steam washing for these materials: ● Leather or its synthetic alternatives ● Suede-like textiles ● Items with feather details ● PVC-laden clothes ● Garments with decorative beads or sequins
Additional Advantages of Steam Washers
Below are the benefits you will enjoy when using a steam washer:
● Elevated Cleaning Efficacy
Steam enables detergents to penetrate more deeply and effectively, eliminating even the toughest of stains by gently softening the fabric.
● Hygienic Drum
Not only do clothes benefit from the steam but also the washer itself, as it stays clean and germ-free, which is crucial for maintaining a hygienic laundry environment.
● Detergent Optimization
The intense heat needed to generate steam guarantees the complete utilization of all detergent, preventing any residue and delivering exceptional cleaning results.
● Simplified Post-Wash Routine
Now you can wear your clothes straight from the washer without the need to iron as the steam prevents wrinkling and shrinkage.
● Sustainable Cleaning Option
Choose the steam washer for a more sustainable option, as it uses less water and produces little waste.
Ideal Users for a Steam Washer
If you're wondering whether you need a steam washer or not, check the following eligibility list:
●Those with Allergies or Sensitive Skin
Steam washer can be a great option for people with sensitive skin as it helps remove allergens.
●Busy Parents and Caretakers
Steam washer has an exceptional capability to eliminate hard-to-clean garments, such as school uniforms and sport outfits.
●Families with Infants
If you’re a parent with kids, a steam washer is an ideal choice for you and your family, as its powerful yet gentle cleaning cycle helps eliminate harsh chemicals.
● Efficiency Seekers
You can save a lot of time and effort during laundry day by skipping the ironing process, simply by using a steam washer that leaves clothes unwrinkled
LG's Advanced Steam Technology
The LG steam washing machine sets itself apart with the following innovative technologies:
AI DD™: Customized Care for Enhanced Textile Longevity
LG's innovative AI DD™ technology marks a significant advancement in laundry technology, offering an impressive 18% increase in fabric protection. This intelligent system goes beyond simply measuring the weight of your laundry; it assesses the softness of each fabric and adjusts the wash cycle accordingly.
● Steam™: Elevating Hygiene Standards
LG prioritizes a cleaner, healthier home for you with Steam™ technology at its core. By eliminating 99.9% of allergens such as dust mites, LG's washers effectively tackle health issues associated with allergies and respiratory problems, providing a more hygienic washing solution.
● Robust Design: Sophisticated and Built to Last
Besides prioritizing your home’s hygiene, LG focuses on both style and substance, offering resilient tempered glass doors that bring an element of sophistication to your household appliances. Meanwhile, the hygienic stainless steel lifters inside ensure a clean and durable solution for managing your laundry every time.
● ThinQ™: Laundry Intelligence at Your Fingertips
With ThinQ™ technology integrated, LG turns your washing machine into a smart center for managing home laundry. You can control your laundry cycles remotely, effortlessly add new programs, and connect your washer to smart home assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant—all via a user-friendly Wi-Fi-enabled interface.
Are you ready to experience the new steam washing technology?
Life's Good, LG!