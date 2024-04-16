We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Choosing the Best Soundbars for 2024: Tips to Consider
June, 2024
In today’s world, TV resolutions have significantly improved, which means that built-in sound systems need to keep pace. The importance of having a good sound system in our entertainment cannot be emphasized enough.
If you're looking to elevate your home cinema experience, enjoy immersive in-game soundtracks, improve audio clarity for online meetings, enhance your weekend gatherings, or upgrade from your TV's audio quality, then having a good soundbar is an essential addition for you.
With all the various options available, how do you know you’re picking the best one for you? Follow our list of tips to help you choose the right sound system.
1. Priorities Compatibility
There is a common misconception that soundbars and TVs should be from the same brand, but this is not necessarily the case. When choosing a sound bar for your TV, ensure it is compatible with your television.
Although it’s not mandatory to match brands, doing so comes with many advantages such as having a single remote control, matching designs and sound features, and occasionally, brand-specific features that can maximize the potential of your sound bar.
For example, when LG Soundbars and TVs are paired together, their enchanting sound, along with a user-friendly interface, ensures that they collaborate seamlessly to deliver exceptional sound performance.
2. Shoot for Easy Connection
The best soundbar in 2024 should support different connection options, some of which are:
●HDMI Cable
One of the most commonly used cables is the HDMI cable, which transmits both audio and video signals. The advantage of the HDMI cable is that it comes with fewer wires, is simple to use, and is very efficient.
●Optical Cable
When handling audio-only connections, the optical cable serves as a great substitute for HDMI. It's important to ensure that your devices are compatible and set to the right modes.
●Bluetooth
This connectivity feature enables easy streaming of podcasts, audiobooks, and other audio content directly from your mobile, enhancing the overall experience with its seamless and user-friendly interface.
3. Search for High-Quality Sound
The essence of any audio system lies in its sound quality. When paired with a subwoofer, the top soundbar elevates ordinary audio into an immersive experience, making an ordinary movie night turn into a cinematic escapade or a basic song turn into a live concert-like experience.
LG elevates this game to the next level! Our soundbar goes beyond simply producing sound; it creates an immersive auditory experience by integrating Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced technologies, allowing you to not just listen, but truly live the sound.
●Dolby Atmos
If you’re passionate about having an exceptional home cinema, discover the best Dolby Atmos soundbar.
Dolby Atmos goes beyond traditional surround sound by immersing you in a three-dimensional auditory space, enhancing every whisper, rustle, and note for a more immersive experience.
●DTS:X
Crafted for theaters, it is now brought to your living room; "DTS:X is an object-based audio codec designed to craft a multi-dimensional sound that flows around you as it would naturally in real life."
●IMAX
If you spot the IMAX Enhanced emblem on an LG soundbar, it indicates that the product has met IMAX's highest quality standards. This collaboration guarantees that you will enjoy a visual experience that is sharper, more vibrant, and free of any noise.
4. Experience a Virtual Sound Dome
In the realm of audio, one size doesn't fit all. Leveraging HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), the soundbar creates a virtual central layer, known as Triple Level Spatial Sound. This innovative feature delivers multi-layered surround sound, replicating the immersive audio experience usually associated with theater settings. In 2024, this stands out as one of LG's best soundbars, showcasing its most significant feature.
5. Choose What Supports Entertainment
Ensure you choose a soundbar that can connect to different platforms, such as Netflix, Blu-ray and Youtube. Your soundbar should also be compatible with different music platforms. It’s important to have a versatile sound system so you can have an immersive musical experience.
6. Ensure Good Data Transfer
In the age of 4K and ultra-high-definition content, your soundbar shouldn't be the weak link. Choose a 4K Pass-through soundbar that can transfer data without losing quality to enjoy high-quality audio and video with minimal connections.
7. Get a Higher VPR Soundbar
If you happen to be a gamer then you understand the significance of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in ensuring smooth and lag-free sound performance. Additionally, it's important to select a soundbar that features Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), that allows it to automatically detect when you switch to gaming mode and optimize the sound output in real-time, thereby enhancing your in-game audio experience.
8. Sync With the AI
In a time when everything is smart, your soundbar should not be left out. It needs to be compatible with Google, Alexa, and other AI tools, providing you with effortless control over your soundbar and an exceptional viewing experience.
9. Build a Fantastic Home Theatre With LG
Sound plays a crucial role in our entertainment experiences. It establishes the atmosphere, intensifies suspense, and stirs emotions. Seamlessly joining LG TV with its specialized soundbar can offer you a top-notch quality and advanced features, guaranteeing an exceptional home theater experience.
Life's Good, LG!