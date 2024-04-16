We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New Ways of Learning with StanbyME & StanbyME Go
20th August, 2024
As parents, we continuously seek innovative methods to make learning engaging and enjoyable for our children. With technological advancements, traditional fixed screens are becoming less practical and more restrictive.
Enter LG StanbyME & StanbyME Go. These portable screens offer exceptional flexibility and fun, transforming any room—or even outdoor space—into an interactive classroom. Here's how these LG portable screens can revolutionize your child's learning experience.
1) Flexibility at Its Finest
Gone are the days of confining study sessions to a single room. With LG StanbyME, your child can take their lessons anywhere in the house. This 27-inch smart screen is equipped with hidden wheels, making it effortless to move from the living room to the kitchen, or even to their bedroom.
Imagine your child working on a science project in the kitchen, having their math tutoring session in the living room, and reading an e-book in bed—all with the same screen. The LG StanbyME screen ensures that learning happens seamlessly, no matter where your child feels most comfortable.
2) Be Choosy About the Shows You Watch
When it comes to screen time, quality trumps quantity. With StanbyME & StanbyME Go, you can access a wide range of educational content on platforms like YouTube. Be selective about the shows your child watches:
● Read reviews
Look for age-appropriate, educational, and inspiring programs.
● Avoid inappropriate content
Steer clear of shows that feature violence or scary themes.
Maintain a list of approved shows to make selection easier, this will be easier with the WebOS interface that allows you to customize your suggestion list.
● Turn off when done
Ensure screen time ends when the chosen program is over to keep it purposeful.
3) Watch Together for Better Engagement
Watching shows together on StanbyME or StanbyMe Go in any room is a fantastic way to engage with your child's learning. It allows you to answer questions, clarify confusing content, and remind young children that certain things, like cartoon actions, aren't possible in real life. Use this time to encourage literacy skills by asking your child to invent their own dialogue or alter the plot.
Conversation starters
● "What happened at the beginning of the movie?"
● "Which character would you like to be?"
● "If you could make up a new story with the same characters, how would it end?"
● "Do you think what happened in the show is what would happen in real life?"
● "How would you handle that situation in the real world?"
4) Enhance Listening Skills with Interactive Viewing
Transform screen time into a listening game. Ask your child to turn their back to the StanbyMe screen and identify characters by their voices. This will be so much fun as the StanbyMe and StanbyMe Go screens have a 3-way sound optimizer. After watching a scene, ask questions to test their recall and listening skills.
Listening Game Ideas
● "Who is speaking now?"
● "What did that character just say?"
● "Can you describe what happened in the last scene?"
5) Expand Learning Experience
Encourage your child to explore topics from their favorite shows further. If they watched a documentary about space, find books or online resources on the subject and let them engage with them using the touch StanbyME Go screen. This not only broadens their knowledge but also teaches them how to research.
● Related Activities
i) Find books
Look for books with similar characters or topics, and make sure to pick the ones with attractive colors that they will enjoy due to StanbyMe and StanbyMe Go Full HD screens.
ii) Compare and contrast
Discuss similarities and differences between the book and the show.
iii) Research projects
Pick an interesting topic from a show and learn more about it. To share their findings, they can create a digital poster or write an e-book using the StanbyMe screen.
6) Use Shows Characters in Learning Activities
Children form connections with their favorite show characters, making them powerful tools for learning. Incorporating these characters into daily learning activities will make learning more fun for them.
● Writing Activities
- Write letters to favorite characters, enhancing writing and empathy skills.
- For older kids, write dialogues between characters, exploring different perspectives.
● Creative Play
- Use characters as examples in creative play, art activities, or even board games that you could enjoy together on StanbyME Go.
- Practice early literacy skills by including words and pictures in letters to characters.
7) Engaging Learning Adventures
The StanbyME & StanbyME Go are more than just LG portable screens; they are tools that foster an engaging and flexible learning environment for your children. With these movable smart screens, learning becomes a fun, interactive, and convenient part of everyday life. Embrace the future of education with LG and watch your child's love for learning grow exponentially.
For more ideas, visit LG StanbyME Instagram and discover how Life's Good with LG's innovative solutions.
Life's Good, LG!
More To Read
What is TV Resolution? Everything You Need to Know
Explore the significance of TV resolution to enhance your viewing experience with Full HD, 4K, and 8K for exceptional picture clarity.Learn more
Dolby Vision vs. IMAX and HDR10: A Comparative Analysis
Explore the differences among Dolby Vision, IMAX, and HDR10 in our in-depth analysis to understand their unique features and advantages.Learn more