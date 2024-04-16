We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Split AC Problems and Solutions
15th August, 2024
Split air conditioners are widely favored for their efficiency and ability to cool individual rooms. However, like any appliance, they can experience issues that affect their performance.
This article outlines common AC problems, solutions, and essential maintenance tips, mainly for double-fan AC units.
● Cautions
Regular maintenance includes cleaning air filters, the unit cabinet, and the condenser coil and conducting a general inspection. But you have to be aware of some cautions:
1) Always disconnect the power supply before removing access panels to service the unit. Failure to do so can result in severe injury or death.
2) Turn off the main power before performing any maintenance.
● Cleaning Air Filters
Split ACs feature washable filters. It is crucial to keep air filters clean.
1) Inspect them monthly during constant operation and weekly in new buildings for the first four weeks.
2) Clean the filters with mild detergent and water and ensure they are thoroughly dried before reinstallation.
● Cleaning Condenser Coils
Unfiltered air can clog the condenser coil with dust and dirt in any type of AC. To maintain efficient operation, brush the coil's surface vertically with a soft-bristled brush. Keep vegetation away from the condenser coil area.
● When the Air Conditioner Is Not in Use for an Extended Period
1) Operate the air conditioner on air circulation mode for 2-3 hours to dry internal parts.
2) Turn off the circuit breaker to prevent fire.
● When Using the Air Conditioner Again
1) Clean and reinstall the air filter.
2) Ensure the air inlet and outlet are not blocked.
3) Run the air conditioner on air circulation mode for 2-3 hours to dry internal parts.
● Efficient Operation
To keep your Air conditioner operating perfectly for a long time, follow the steps below:
1) Avoid overcooling the room to save electricity and maintain health.
2) Keep blinds or curtains closed to prevent direct sunlight from entering.
3) Clean the air filter regularly to ensure optimal airflow and cooling efficiency.
4 Ensure doors and windows are tightly shut to keep cool air inside.
5) Occasionally ventilate the room by opening windows instead of air conditioning.
● AC Troubleshooting
Here is a guide on how you can solve some common dual-fan AC issues without calling a professional service:
1. AC Does Not Operate
i) Check timer settings.
ii) Ensure the fuse has not blown or the circuit breaker has not tripped.
iii) Verify the remote controller does not display an error signal; if it does, contact a service center.
2. Peculiar Odor
Determine if the odor is coming from damp walls, carpet, furniture, or cloth items.
3. Condensation Leakage
This can occur when the AC airflow cools the warm air.
4. Delayed Operation
After restarting, the AC may not operate for about three minutes due to a protection device. Wait for the operation to begin.
5. Ineffective Cooling or Heating
i) Check if the air filter is dirty.
ii) Allow time for the room to cool down if it was initially very hot.
iii) Ensure the temperature is set correctly.
iv) Ensure air inlet or outlet vents are not obstructed.
6. Remote Controller Issues
Check if the circuit breaker has tripped.
7. Power Outage
The AC will automatically retrieve previous operating conditions after a power outage, but additional functions need to be reset manually.
● Professional Inspection
To ensure safety and efficiency, have a qualified serviceman do the AC maintenance by checking the entire system annually or more frequently if necessary. The inspection should cover:
- Cleaning filters
- Checking motors and drive system components
- Cleaning condenser coils
- Mechanical cleaning of safety controls
- Inspecting electrical components and wiring
- Cleaning the condensate drain
- Ensuring duct connections are sound and sealed
- Verifying the unit mounting support is secure
- Checking for any obvious deterioration
LG Split AC Features Reducing Maintenance Needs
Here is a list of features that make LG dual fan ACs function well for a long time:
1) Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™
LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ is designed to operate efficiently even in extreme temperatures up to 65℃. This robust compressor, backed by a 10-year warranty, ensures prolonged durability and reliable performance, reducing the frequency of maintenance and repairs.
2) Anti Dust Gold Fin™
The Anti Dust Gold Fin™ technology in LG ACs enhances the longevity and performance of the air conditioner; this advanced feature includes a corrosion-preventive gold coating and upgraded fin technology, ensuring long-lasting protection against corrosion and dust accumulation, which reduces the need for frequent coil cleaning and maintenance.
3) Air Filter Cleaning Alert
LG's ThinQ application offers an Air Filter Cleaning Alert, notifying users when it is time to clean the air filter. This proactive feature ensures that the air conditioner operates efficiently by maintaining clean filters, thus reducing the likelihood of issues caused by clogged or dirty filters.
Take Charge of Your Split AC Maintenance
Don't wait for small problems to become major issues. By following the maintenance tips and utilizing the unique features of LG's best ACs, you can tackle AC problems head-on and keep your unit running smoothly.
Take control of your cooling experience and ensure your AC remains the best solution for your home!
Life's Good, LG!
More To Read
Types of AC: Everything You Need to Know
Explore the diverse types of AC units in our guide covering window, split, inverter, cassette, portable, and ducted systems. Find the ideal AC for your space!Learn more
Best Dual Inverter AC: Fast & Powerful Cooling
Discover the best dual inverter ACs offering fast and powerful cooling with energy efficiency and durability. Learn about LG air conditioners’ innovative features!Learn more