We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2023 LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen + LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
-
2023 LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen
-
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
All Spec
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
E-Manual
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Quick Start Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Battery
-
Yes
-
Stand
-
Yes
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
Content Partners
-
LG Channels and more, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
LG ThinQ® AI
-
Yes
-
Operating System
-
webOS 6.0
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound Pro / AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Audio Codec
-
AAC, AC3 (Dolby Digital), AC4, apt-X (refer to manual), EAC3, HE-AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Output Power
-
10 W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Side Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0ch
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth® Support
-
Version 5.0
-
HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)
-
1 (Back)
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Connectivity
-
Yes
-
USB Ports (v 2.0)
-
1 (Back)
-
Wi-Fi® Standard
-
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
10.6 lbs
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
49.8" x 8.1" x 22.8"
-
Packaging Weight
-
50.7 lbs
-
Stand Width
-
15.6"
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.4" x 49.8"(Max) / 41.9"(Min) x 15.6"
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.4" x 14.2" x 1.2"
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
38.6 lbs
HOME CINEMA
-
Magic Explorer
-
Yes
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Display Type
-
LCD Display
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
POWER
-
Annual Power Consumption
-
69 kWh/y
-
Power Consumption
-
36 W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
All Spec
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
2.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
12
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
55 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
200 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
-
698 x 374 x 354 mm
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
13.6 kg
-
Net Weight
-
11.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.