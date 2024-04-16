2023 LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen + LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of horizontal mode with background image

27ART10AKPL

2023 LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen
Promo image

XL5S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
screen stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in study room and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.



Bigger the Sound,
Bigger the Party

Make the party bigger with an even bigger sound. LG XBOOM XL5S produces a powerful party sound to fill the venue.
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

E-Manual

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

Remote

Yes

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Stand

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

Content Partners

LG Channels and more, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

LG ThinQ® AI

Yes

Operating System

webOS 6.0

Sports Alert

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound Pro / AI Sound

AI Sound

Audio Codec

AAC, AC3 (Dolby Digital), AC4, apt-X (refer to manual), EAC3, HE-AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Output Power

10 W

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0ch

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth® Support

Version 5.0

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

1 (Back)

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

USB Ports (v 2.0)

1 (Back)

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Weight without Stand

10.6 lbs

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

49.8" x 8.1" x 22.8"

Packaging Weight

50.7 lbs

Stand Width

15.6"

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

24.4" x 49.8"(Max) / 41.9"(Min) x 15.6"

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

24.4" x 14.2" x 1.2"

TV Weight with Stand

38.6 lbs

HOME CINEMA

Magic Explorer

Yes

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Display Type

LCD Display

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

POWER

Annual Power Consumption

69 kWh/y

Power Consumption

36 W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60 Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

6.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

12

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

55 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

200 W

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

289 x 570 x 280 mm

Carton Box

698 x 374 x 354 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.6 kg

Net Weight

11.2 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

