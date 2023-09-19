We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UHD 4K Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Details Mastered
Enjoy clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. With this monitor, users can fully enjoy new 4K console games and high-resolution streaming services.
Display
27" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image Quality
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Supporting Lifelike Games up to 4K and HDR
Amplify Gaming Performance
27UQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 27UQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD hi-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.
Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
React Faster to Opponents
Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
ON
Black Stabilizer
Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
90W Powerful Charge
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
Vividly and Realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
VRR
-
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
66W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
