About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN

16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN

16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN

LM224BBSIF.LT9C001
Bundle front view
Front view
LG 16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN, LM224BBSIF.LT9C001
Bundle front view
Front view
LG 16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN, LM224BBSIF.LT9C001

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Optimal temperatures everywhere
  • Energy efficient & durable
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LM224BBSIF

LM224BBSIF

16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver
LT9CBBSIVN

LT9CBBSIVN

Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN
Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

Optimal temperatures everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.