About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

23.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, VCM Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

23.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, VCM Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

LS25CBBMIK.GRAB001
front image
front image
front image
front image
front image
front image

Key Features

  • Inverter linear compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • LinearCooling™
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LS25CBBMIK

LS25CBBMIK

23.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, VCM Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor
front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - InstaView

No

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

14.9

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

30

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

206

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

422

Storage Volume Total (L)

658

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth without handle (mm)

735

Packing Weight (kg)

111

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Product Weight (kg)

101

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.