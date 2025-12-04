About Cookies on This Site

22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Prime Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN

LS25NBLSIK.LT9C001
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Uvnano™
  • Door Cooling™
  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Optimal temperatures everywhere
  • Energy efficient & durable
Products in this Bundle: 2
LS25NBLSIK

22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Prime Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor
LT9CBBSIVN

Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side. Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the capacity and easy access you’ve been looking for with looks that impress and perform.

Show off your best side

Optimal temperatures everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - InstaView

No

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

6.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

14.8

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

30

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

176

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

419

Storage Volume Total (L)

625

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth without handle (mm)

735

Packing Weight (kg)

115

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Product Weight (kg)

105

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

What people are saying

