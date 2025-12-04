We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Prime Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN
The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
Multi Air Flow spread inside downward
- 22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Prime Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor
- Top Freezer Fridge 8.5 Cu.Ft – LG LT9CBBSIVN
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
6.2
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
14.8
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
30
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
176
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
419
Storage Volume Total (L)
625
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
620
Depth without handle (mm)
735
Packing Weight (kg)
115
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Product Weight (kg)
105
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Deodorizer
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Multi-Air Flow
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
