We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ + Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
- 28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ
- Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
InstaView Only
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
8.6
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
18.4
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
32
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
242
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
522
Storage Volume Total (L)
796
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
798
Depth without handle (mm)
775
Packing Weight (kg)
144
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
Product Weight (kg)
134
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Deodorizer
Yes
Door-in-Door
InstaView Only
InstaView
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Super White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
3.0
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
10.8
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
6
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
84
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
305
Storage Volume Total (L)
395
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
579
Depth without handle (mm)
680
Packing Weight (kg)
69
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
Product Weight (kg)
63
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Deodorizer
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Super White
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Egg tray/Egg basket
10 Eggs
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Hygiene Fresh
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.