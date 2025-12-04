About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ + Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone

28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ + Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone

28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ + Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone

LS32HJBVLV.LT15001
Bundle front view
Front view
Front view
Bundle front view
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • InstaView™ ThinQ™
  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • LinearCooling™
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Inverter Compressor
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Refrigerator - LS32HJBVLV

LS32HJBVLV

28.1 Ft Refigerator | Insta View | ThinQ
LT15DBBWIV

LT15DBBWIV

Refrigerator|14 Cu.Ft|Fresh 0 Zone
Video shows woman knocking twice on InstaView fridge, lights reveal drinks before she opens the door to grab one.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.

*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

FEATURES - InstaView

Yes

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

InstaView Only

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Noble Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

8.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.4

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

32

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

242

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

522

Storage Volume Total (L)

796

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

775

Packing Weight (kg)

144

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

134

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

InstaView Only

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Noble Steel

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Super White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

3.0

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

10.8

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

6

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

84

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

305

Storage Volume Total (L)

395

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

579

Depth without handle (mm)

680

Packing Weight (kg)

69

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

Product Weight (kg)

63

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Deodorizer

No

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Super White

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

10 Eggs

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.