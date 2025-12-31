About Cookies on This Site

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

LT19HBHSIN.GRAB001
Front view of lt19hbhsin and grab
Front view of lt19hbhsin
Front view of grab
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor for Energy Efficiency and Durability
  • LINEARCooling™: Minimum Temperature Fluctuations
  • Purified Internal Air with 5-Step Filtering Hygiene FRESH+™
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
LT19HBHSIN

LT19HBHSIN

LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L
front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

P/S3

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

No

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

4.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

13.3

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

10

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

120

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

376

Storage Volume Total (L)

506

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

599

Depth without handle (mm)

700

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

78

