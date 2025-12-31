We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.
- LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L
- LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
P/S3
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Deodorizer
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
4.2
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
13.3
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
10
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
120
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
376
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
599
Depth without handle (mm)
700
Packing Weight (kg)
87
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
Product Weight (kg)
78
All Spec
