About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOMGo PL7 White, 30W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(24hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOMGo PL7 White, 30W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(24hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link

PL7W

LG XBOOMGo PL7 White, 30W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(24hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link

LG XBOOMGo PL7W
Light shines from the surroundings and the front of the XBOOM Go with margenta lighting on either end is visible.
LG XBOOM Go PL7W

A New Look for Balanced Sound

\
New XBOOM Go

Simply Stylish

A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand, while ring-shaped woofer lights add a colorful mood to your space.

On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go with green lighting.

Meridian Technology

Experience the Sound of Excellence

LG XBOOM Go PL7W with Meridian technology gives you premium quality sound. Hear deep bass and rich tones, and clear vocals every time you play music.

On a white background, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with magenta lighting.

The Pioneer of High Resolution Audio
In collaboration with Meridian, LG brings high quality sound into your home. Meridian has delivered innovative, elegant high-performance audio solutions since 1977, and is today’s leading authority on Digital Signal Processing technology.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Sound Boost

Bring Music to Life

Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.

On a black background, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's left woofer with sky-blue lighting.
Dual Action Bass

See the Bass

Dual Action Bass

Feel Bigger Beats

Passive radiators produce bold beats powerful enough to start a party wherever you go. As the woofers vibrate the flashing ring-shaped lights create colorful movement that adds to the party feel.

On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have orange lighting.

IPX5

Weather-Proof Enjoyment

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.

*IPX5 protects against dust and low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

All-day Battery Life

Play for Longer

24-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is magenta.

*24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

Multi Color Lighting

Music with Added Mood

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add extra feeling to your music.

On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.

Customize Your Lighting
Use My Style on the XBOOM App to easily choose the lighting color that suits your mood.

Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.

*The lighting in the image may differ from actual use.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Wirelessly link up to one hundred LG XBOOM Go PL7W to multiply the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

On a white background, eight LG XBOOM Go with various lights are placed in a circle around a link icon.

On a table, two LG XBOOM Go with sky blue lighting are in front of a TV showing a waterfall.
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Make TV Sound More Immersive

Connect two LG XBOOM Go PL7Ws with an LG TV and use them for TV audio. It's simple to set up and gives you vibrant surround sound with everything you watch.

*Speakers have to be the same model.
**Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.

A hand presses a button on LG XBOOM Go. A smartphone is next it. There's a speech bubble. Google's logo is in the top right.
Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More Just with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

  • Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

     

    Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

    Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

  • USB Charging while You Listen

     

    USB Charging while You Listen

     

    Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.

  • Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

     

    Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

    LG XBOOM Go PL7W will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

  • Total Control with the XBOOM App

     

    Total Control with the XBOOM App

    Control everything on one app. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go

The XBOOM PL Series is lighter and more compact with a longer battery life, so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

  • LG XBOOM Go PL7W

     

    LG XBOOM Go PL7W

    Enjoy Meridian technology, and 24-hour battery life.

    WHERE TO BUY
  • LG XBOOM Go PL5W

     

    LG XBOOM Go PL5W

    Enjoy Meridian technology, and 18-hour battery life.

    LEARN MORE
  • LG XBOOM Go PL2W

     

    LG XBOOM Go PL2W

    Enjoy Meridian technology, and 10-hour battery life.

    LEARN MORE

Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go

  • LG XBOOM Go PL7W

     

    LG XBOOM Go PL7W

    Lighter and more compact with a longer battery life so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

     

    WHERE TO BUY
  • LG XBOOM Go PK7W

     

    LG XBOOM Go PK7W

    Easy to grab thanks to its X-grip. Take it anywhere you go to enjoy balanced sound.

    LEARN MORE
Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

Production Model Name

PL7W

Buyer Model Name

PL7W

Bluetooth Searching name

LG-PL7W

Brand Information

XBOOM Go

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Size (W x H x D) mm

245 x 98 x 98

WEIGHT(KG)

Net Weight (Kg)

1.46

Gross Weight (Kg)

1.86

CARTON BOX

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

293 x 166 x 149

Type

Offset

CONTAINER Q

20ft

2200

40ft

5520

40ft (HC)

6440

CHANNELS

Number of Channels

2ch

OUTPUT POWER

Output Power

30W

CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL

Aux in (3.5)

Yes

POWER

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

DC output (USB A Type)

Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery, EQ,Multi Mode, Dual Mode)

EQ

Sound Boost(default)

Yes

Standard

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Capacity

7.4V, 3900mAh

Battery Charging time

5

Battery Life

24hrs ↑

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode (Charging status)

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

BLUTOOTH AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes (2)

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

BLE (Auto music play)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

Yes (IPX5)

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

2.3inch x 2ea

Passive radiator

Yes

Impedance

4

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

USB C type cable

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG XBOOMGo PL7W

PL7W

LG XBOOMGo PL7 White, 30W, with Meridian, Waterproof, Long Battery Life(24hours), Dual Action Bass, Multi color lighting, Party Link

Find Online