LG QNED75 Series, 65 inch with Nano Cell 4K SmartTV, 2023
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
See Pure Colors Even Richer
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.
Color That's Remarkable
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED85/80(86") feature Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature Dimming pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Boost your viewing experience
*Image quality dependent on source material.
AI Brightness Control
Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Diversified Settings
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
Quick Card
Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Picture Personalized to You
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit
Conveniently control your LG TV with support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa. Use smart technology to turn your TV on and off, switch inputs, and adjust the volume, all without reaching for the remote.
The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
LG Smart Cam
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.
Expertly Enhanced Picture
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 60Hz & ALLM & eARC
Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with 4K 60Hz HDR, as well as ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
30.9
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 839 x 44.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 906 x 295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
24.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
24.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
Buy Directly
65QNED756RB
LG QNED75 Series, 65 inch with Nano Cell 4K SmartTV, 2023