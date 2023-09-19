We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED81 Series, 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
See Pure Colors Even Richer
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.
Striking Colors
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
Take Charge of Quality
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Picture Pro
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
AI Brightness Control
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Diversified Settings
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.
Quick Card
Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.
Picture Personalized to You
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
AirPlay & HomeKit
The logo of hey google The logo of The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
Multi View
Side By Side
Picture In Picture
Dual Monitor
*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.
LG Smart Cam
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
QNED2023
Expertly Enhanced Picture
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER Mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
QNED2023
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”.
QNED2023
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
QNED2023
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
75QNED816RA
LG QNED81 Series, 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 2023