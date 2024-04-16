Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55 Inch LG OLED AI CS4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

55 Inch LG OLED AI CS4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

OLED55CS4VA

55 Inch LG OLED AI CS4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)

front view
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Pocket-lint

webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

iF Design Award

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

"A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it. "
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.
11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out more

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Sleek and Slim Designed OLED TV placed in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.
Find out more

Below there are specification of alpha 9 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 9 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 4.5X improved graphics, 2.2X faster processing speeds.

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with authentic charm


AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.

*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Print

