55 Inch LG OLED AI CS4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?
LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Sleek and Slim Designed OLED TV placed in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
Only α makes OLED as vivid as this
Below there are specification of alpha 9 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 9 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 4.5X improved graphics, 2.2X faster processing speeds.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Night
Day
Insane realism with authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
