65 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- Brighter visuals from the new light emitting structure of Brightness Booster
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Color
100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.
Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV
Ultra Slim Design
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
Ultimate Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.
*OLED C5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Best OLED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
16.6
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 950 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
26.4
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 880 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
16.6
-
TV Weight with Stand
18.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
