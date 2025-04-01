Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025

65QNED70A6A
Front view of LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED70 TV
Left-facing side view of LG QNED70 TV
Front view and side view of LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
More
CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS for AI Design Sound Quality Entertainment

All New Dynamic QNED Color

LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.

*QNED80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powers your sound

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

Conveniently operate your Soundbar settings from your TV.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance. 

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1455 x 841 x 67.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    16.8

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1580 x 950 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    22.8

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1455 x 841 x 67.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1455 x 900 x 255

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1264 x 255

  • TV Weight without Stand

    16.8

  • TV Weight with Stand

    17.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in, English only)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

