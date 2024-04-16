We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED TV 75 Inch QNED95 series, Cinema Screen Design 8K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart ThinQ AI Mini LED
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have two years warranty.
**Product shelf life time is 7 years.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Quantum dot, Nanocell, and mini LEDs. A revolutionary combination of technology.
LG QNED mini LED represents the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs. The pioneering display combines a mini LED panel with quantum dot NanoCell technology to deliver an all-new TV experience. This is truly the pinnacle of LCD TV.
*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines Nanocell and quantum dot technology.
A new era for LCD TVs.
*The mini led statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of mini LEDs.
*LG QNED mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NanoCell meets quantum dot.
Quantum dot NanoCell technology delivers a more stunning picture with the combined power of both NanoCell plus and quantum dot. This unique combination of technologies improves color reproduction to create richer and more accurate colors.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There's black magic on display.
*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.
This is the pinnacle of LCD 8K.
Our best LCD TV demands the best resolution. When it comes to creating a high-quality picture, the more pixels the better. LG QNED mini LED combines an incredibly high pixel density with our all-new quantum dot NanoCell technology for an outstandingly realistic 8K picture that is more detailed than ever, even when viewed on a big screen.
*Featured only in 8K models.
**The number of pixels is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*CTA (consumer technology association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
**CTA certification is given to products that comply with the official industry requirements.
***Only available on 8K models.
****CM values based on 75-inch QNED99 models tested by LG internal research.
*****The stated CM values were tested horizontally.
A view that's flat out breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED cinema.Show-stopping performance.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
FILMMAKER MODE™
The director's vision brought to life.
FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
HDR 10 pro
Get the full range of enjoyment.
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
LG QNED mini LED packs in a host of features to power up your gaming experience. Absolute color and game optimizer deliver smooth, lifelike gameplay while our mini LED display's improved brightness and blacks deliver pinpoint accuracy. Experience everything you play with an unreal level of realism.
QNED sport. TV in unbeatable form.
LG QNED mini LED was built for the pro leagues. With a large screen, real 8K display, and bluetooth surround sound compatibility LG QNED mini LED brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, ensuring you always have the best seat in the house.
*Usage may vary by country.
*Speakers sold separately.
α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K
Brains that will blow your mind.
At the core of LG QNED mini LED is the α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K, a groundbreaking chip that uses deep-learning algorithms to analyze and optimize content. Every adjustment to picture and sound is automatic, so everything you watch is spectacular.
AI picture pro
This is what pro looks like.
Using a vast database of over one million visual data points, the deep-learning algorithm recognizes content, removes noise, and optimizes picture quality. And the new scene detection feature can now analyze the type of scene being shown and improve the picture accordingly.
*AI picture pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
AI sound pro
Sound turned up to pro.
AI 8K upscaling
Elevate every image.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
**Featured only in 8K models.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
New home
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
New magic remote
More like a magic wand.
The redesigned magic remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites. In addition to all that you now have magic tap, a clever new trick that connects your phone to your TV.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice command availability may vary by products and countries
*LG TV & audio ar experience is available for download on the app store and google play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
Buy Directly
75QNED95VPA
