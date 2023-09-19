About Cookies on This Site

QNED CINEMA

A rocky space scene with a large planet appearing from the top right hand corner of the screen.

QNED Cinema.
Show-stopping performance.

Create your ultimate home cinema setup for epic movie nights with LG QNED Mini LED.

Taking LCD TVs further than ever before.

LG QNED Mini LED combines Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in an innovative, industry-leading display. This fusion of technologies delivers an incredibly high-quality picture with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors for a stunningly cinematic experience.

Image of light rays from Mini LED panel passing through Quantum Dot and NanoCell filters. Filters combine to make Quantum NanoCell Color Technology for more vivid colors (play the video).

A blockbuster display.

See your favorite movies come to life with LG QNED Mini LED. The innovative display and Ultra Large Screen deliver all your favorite content with rich colors and incredible detail for a truly breathtaking viewing experience.

A large-screen TV mounted on a wall in a dark room. The scene shows a rear view of two characters wearing armor.

Full color for every scene.

From the darkest scenes to the brightest, LG QNED Mini LED reproduces colors vibrantly and accurately across a 3D color space spanning the display's full luminance range. This allows you to enjoy an uncompromised experience no matter what genre of movie you watch.

An image of a spaceship floating above a crater on a baren planet. Scrolling left to right shows the difference in color when the image is viewed on a conventional LCD display compared with LG QNED MiniLED.
Side by side diagrams of color volume spectrums. The left shows 70% with color unable to reach the edges at the top. The right shows 100% with color reaching the outside edges of the diagram in all places.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*70% Color Volume refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Don’t miss a detail in dark scenes.

 

With FUll Array Dimming and approximately 2,500 unique dimming zones, LG QNED Mini LED delivers deeper blacks with precise backlight control for greater contrast and reduced halo effect. The result is a richer, more detailed picture even in dark scenes.

Scrollable image of a wall mounted TV showing a dark scene of man holding a lamp. The scene alternates between a regular size TV and a large screen LG QNED MiniLED TV.
Dark scene of a man holding a lamp. Section in the lower left shows the image on a conventional TV with halo effect and less clear colors, the larger surrounding image shows the scene on LG QNED MiniLED.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Experience the director's vision.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

See and hear Dolby at its best.

LG QNED Mini LED comes with the latest solutions from Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilizes metadata and the TVs’ built-in light sensors to optimize picture quality based on content genre and ambient surroundings while Dolby Atmos simultaneously delivers multi-dimensional immersive sound. It’s a powerful combination that delivers a more realistic movie experience.

A man and boy sat side-by-side on a sofa watching a movie on a large flatscreen TV. The screen shows an animated character against a black background.

HDR 10 Pro

Dynamic performance from start to finish.

LG's own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance color, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favorite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.

An image of a large cliff emerging from the water against an orange sunset. The left shows the image in HDR, and the right in HDR 10 Pro with greater detail.

The structural process of HDR 10 Pro showing the output image after LG TV Processing the input image.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Auto Calibration

Fine-tune your experience.

Auto Calibration supports high-level, hardware tuning allowing experts to perform fast calibration on LG QNED Mini LED. This ensures that the TV can be tuned to provide optimal image accuracy and helps to prevent potential luminance deviations to deliver a high-quality picture that will satisfy even those with an expert eye.

OTT Services

All your favorites on demand.

QNED Mini LED TVs support Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. Now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, TV shows, and documentaries with extraordinary picture quality and immersive sound.

The logo of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV are in line horizontally. Under the logos, a poster of Borat Subsequent Movie Film from Amazon Original, La Casa de Papel from Netflix, WandaVision from Disney+, and Greyhound from Apple TV are also in line horizontally.

