More Choice,
So Much More To Love

LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class 8K Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED99 (2022 model) QNED99 (2021 model) QNED95 (2022 model) QNED91 (2022 model)
QNED99
QNED99
LG 86 Inch, 8K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a9 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor, 86QNED99VPA
LG 86 Inch, 8K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a9 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor, 86QNED99VPA
QNED95
QNED95
LG Real 4K QNED MiniLED Smart TV, 86 Inch, 91 Series, a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for AI.
LG Real 4K QNED MiniLED Smart TV, 86 Inch, 91 Series, a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for AI.
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED
Color 100% Color Volume / 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Volume / 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Volume / 100% Color Consistency
Audio 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
Stand Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional
Processor α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM ALLM ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Gaming Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control
Platform webOS 22 webOS 21 webOS 22 webOS 22
Always Ready Always Ready - Always Ready Always Ready
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy
Table Caption
Features QNED90 (2021 model) QNED85 QNED80
LG 75 Inch, 4K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor, 75QNED90VPA
LG 75 Inch, 4K QNED MiniLED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 4 Intelligent Processor, 75QNED90VPA
QNED85
QNED85
LG 86 Inch, New 4K QNED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor, 86QNED806QA
LG 86 Inch, New 4K QNED TV, Smart TV, a7 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor, 86QNED806QA
miniLED miniLED miniLED -
Color 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Volume -
Audio 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W (86/75“) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65/55/50“)
Stand Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional
Processor α7 Gen4 Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Gaming Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Remote Remote
Platform webOS 21 webOS 22 webOS 22
Always Ready - - -
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy