8 kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Washer and Dryer in One, Steam,Bigger Capacity in Same Size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door, Stainless Lifter.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated
and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
LG washing machines help make your clothes look at their best, each time you wash.
WSV0805WH
8 kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Washer and Dryer in One, Steam,Bigger Capacity in Same Size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door, Stainless Lifter.