10.5 kg Washer with 7 kg Dryer , Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Incredibly Fast

White-01-2-Vivace-Intro

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

 

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

 

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
*Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Washer and Dryer in One

All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

 

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.
Less Time, More Life
TurboWash™

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!
Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic
Steam

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam ™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30%* less wrinkles.
Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in Same Size
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in Same Size

Get bigger drum capacity in your space!
Biggest Capacity with Perfect Fit
Bigger Capacity

Biggest Capacity with Perfect Fit

Get bigger drum capacity in your space!
More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance
SmartThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With SmartThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and google assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.  

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

LG washing machines help make your clothes look at their best, each time you wash.

 

Table Caption
Features WSV0805WH WSC0905WHN WSC1107WHN
WSV0805WH
8 kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Washer and Dryer in One, Steam,Bigger Capacity in Same Size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door, Stainless Lifter.
WSC0905WHN
9kg washer with 5kg Dryer Front load washing machine, White Color, Turbo Dry
WSC1107WHN
10.5kg washer with 7kg Dryer Front load washing machine, White Color, Turbo Dry
CAPACITY 8 KG 9 KG 10,5 KG
DIMENSION 600 x 460 x 850 600x550x850 600x610x850
ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No
AI DD™ Yes No No
SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FrontLoader_Dimension
CAPACITY
Washer 10.5kg, Dryer 7kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 620
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam+

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Steam

Steam+

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam+

Type

Front Loader Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

