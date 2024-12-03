We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
-
10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
-
11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
All Spec
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
3-19 hrs
-
Steam
-
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
FEATURES
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Dryer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
11
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806084791887
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
71.0
-
Weight (kg)
-
67.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed 14
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
