11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

PTWFR1114.RH10V9

11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Turbo Wash
  • Steam+ (Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic)
  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Antibacterial Cycle
  • Sensor Dry
RH10V9AV2W

10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
Front-Load Washing Machine, providing efficient washing with advanced technology.

WFR1114WH

11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

CAPACITY
10 Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 × 850 × 690
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Antibacterial Cycle

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi)

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

3-19 hrs

Steam

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Type

Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Wi-Fi
Yes
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
CAPACITY
11kg
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084791887

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

620

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

71.0

Weight (kg)

67.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

TurboWash

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

