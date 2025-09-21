Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ett elegant vardagsrum i en takvåningslägenhet. Ett vackert stadslandskap syns utanför fönstret. En man sitter i soffan och tittar på innehåll på den väggmonterade TV:n.

Vilken är den bästa livsstils-TV:n för dig?

Oavsett vilken livsstil du har finns det en LG-T’V-apparat just för dig. Från att njuta av innehåll av hög kvalitet såsom film, sport och spel till att hitta den perfekta designprylen – hitta en LG TV för dig.

Hur får man den bästa tittarupplevelsen av sport?

Sport har ett högt tempo. Du behöver en TV som ger jämna rörelser utan oskärpa, med en stor skärm så att du helt uppslukas i händelsernas centrum och håller dig uppdaterad om dina favoritlag och statistik så att du aldrig missar något.

För maximal inlevelse i händelsernas centrum, välj en LG TV

Jämförelse sida vid sida av en basebollmatch. På ena sidan, märkt ”traditionell”, finns mycket rörelseoskärpa runt spelarens slagträ och bollen. På den andra sidan, märkt LG OLED evo, visas all action perfekt utan rörelseoskärpa.

ClearMR certifierad av VESA

LG OLED evo är en VESA Certified ClearMR-skärm som ser till att varje bild är tydlig och skarp utan suddiga pixlar – även i snabba scener är.⁴

Total inlevelse på stor skala

LG Ultra Big TV-apparater erbjuder en inlevelsefull tittarupplevelse i en mängd olika storlekar, upp till 100 tum.

En familj sitter samlad runt sin LG Ultra Big TV och tittar på en spännande fotbollsmatch på den stora skärmen.

Missa aldrig ett sportögonblick - skaffa en LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Skapa en personlig hemsida för sport. Få tillgång till sportstreamingappar och höjdpunkter på YouTube. Med direktsända matcher, serietabeller och matcher från dina favoritlag på en skärm.² ⁵

Användargränssnittet på Sports Portal-sidan visar hur en användare kan registrera sina lag och hur innehållet är organiserat för att vara mer bekvämt för ett sportfan.

Sportaviseringar

Registrera dina favoritlag och få Sportaviseringar för att hålla dig uppdaterad om allt som händer, från matchresultat till videohöjdpunkter från matchen.

Maximera nöjet, använd flera skärmar med Multi view

Få ut det mesta av din TV med Multi View. Spegla dina enheter via Google Cast och AirPlay. Dela upp skärmen i två separata vyer för sömlös underhållning över flera skärmar.⁶

En person i sitt vardagsrum håller sin telefon. På telefonen finns en sändningsikon som visar att telefonskärmen speglas på TV:n. På TV:n visas en basketmatch bredvid, och den speglade skärmen visar spelarstatistik.

Upptäck den bästa TV:n för att titta på sport

Jämför funktioner sida-vid-sida enkelt för att välja den bästa TV:n för dig.¹ 3

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
LG OLED G5 produktbild
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 produktbild
OLED C5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
SkärmLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
StorlekUpp till 97-tum (97, 83, 77, 65-tum)Upp till 83 tum (83, 77, 65-tum)Upp till 100 tum (100, 86, 75, 65-tum)
RörelseClearMR 10000, TruMotion ClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
Operativsystem (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, SportaviseringarwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, SportaviseringarwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sportaviseringar
Läs merLäs merLäs mer

Smarta tips för att välja din TV

Vad är rätt TV-storlek för ditt utrymme? >

 

Vad är bra TV-bildkvalitet? >

 

Hur förbättrar AI TV smarta TV-apparater? >

 

Utforska alla köpguider för TV >

¹Funktionerna kan variera beroende på modell och skärmstorlek. Se varje produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

 

²Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

 

³Stöd för vissa funktioner kan variera beroende på region och land.

 

⁴ClearMR är ett certifieringsprogram från VESA för att utvärdera skärmens prestanda för rörelseoskärpa. 

  Stöd för funktionen kan variera beroende på modell. ClearMR 10000: certifierad för LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 tum). 

  ClearMR 9000: certifierad för LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65-tum), LG OLED G5 (48 tum), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Tillgängligt innehåll (inklusive sportkanaler) och appar kan variera beroende på liga, land och region. Separata prenumerationer krävs för varje sportapp och deras relaterade tjänster.

 

⁶Bild- och ljudinställningarna på båda skärmarna är desamma. 

  Apple, Apple-logotypen, Apple TV, AirPlay och HomeKid är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder. 

  Stöd för AirPlay 2, HomeKit och Google Cast och kan variera beroende på region och språk.

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 