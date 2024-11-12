LG EMPOWERS YOUTH WITH DISABILITIES AT GLOBAL IT CHALLENGE IN MANILA

104 Young Participants From 16 Countries Showcase IT Skills, Embracing New AI and Coding Challenges

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 - LG Electronics recently concluded the 2024 Global IT Challenge (GITC) for Youth with Disabilities in Manila, Philippines, reinforcing its commitment to empowering young people with disabilities. Held from 3 to 8 November 2024, this year’s GITC brought together 104 participants from 16 countries to compete in six innovative IT challenges.

After advancing through national preliminary rounds, the finalists tested their abilities across diverse digital tasks. The challenges included eTool, which assessed participants’ ability to create presentation slides and manage spreadsheets; eLifeMap, which focused on online search and image retrieval skills; eContent, an evaluation of video editing and production capabilities; and eCreative, where participants coded a self-driving car program and proposed technological concepts aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities.

This year, GITC introduced a new assessment for generative AI proficiency, allowing participants to demonstrate adaptability and creativity – skills increasingly sought after in the IT field.

The 2024 GITC winner, Zulzahirah Binti Mohd Anwar from Malaysia, excelled across multiple categories, expressing pride in competing alongside peers with shared aspirations and in building global friendships.

Since its inception in 2011, GITC has opened pathways into the IT profession for young people with disabilities, equipping them with ICT skills and boosting their confidence. Over 13 years, the competition has seen approximately 5,000 young participants from 40 countries, with many alumni pursuing successful careers in IT and related fields. Notably, Aikeo Koomanivong, a visually impaired 2014 participant, now directs a disability service center in Laos, where he has pioneered accessible technologies, including free braille software.

Aligned with LG’s Better Life for All vision, GITC embodies the company’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion. LG is also actively working to enhance the accessibility of its services and products through initiatives such as the LG Comfort Kit, braille stickers and sign language customer service centers.

“GITC has been a stepping stone for nearly 5,000 young adults with disabilities, empowering them to overcome barriers and become competitive IT talent,” said Yoon Dae-Sik, Senior Vice President of External Relations at LG Electronics. “We remain dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities as they refine their skills and build self-confidence, helping them realize their dreams in IT field.”

Through GITC and similar initiatives, LG continues to champion inclusivity and accessibility, providing young people with disabilities the tools and support needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: