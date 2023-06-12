UPGRADE DAD’S WORLD: TRANSFORM EVERYDAY APPLIANCES INTO GAME-CHANGING AND TIME-SAVING GADGETS

SINGAPORE, JUN 5, 2023 – For fathers, the home is often a sanctuary, a place of solace and relaxation from the demands of daily life. Knowing the importance of creating a comfortable and rejuvenating living environment, LG Electronics’ cutting-edge gadgets are designed to enhance the overall home experience through innovation, presenting creative and practical solutions to elevate dad’s quality of life.





ENRICH THE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE







LG C3 OLED evo TV – 42” - S$2,449 / 48” - S$2,549 / 55” - S$4,099 / 65” - S$5,499 / 77” - S$10,499/ 83” - S$15,499





It might be a universal fact that fathers love to unwind from the arduous day with their favourite TV series or movie. Gift them the peak of home entertainment with this year’s newly launched LG C3 OLED TV. With its upgraded α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, users will be captivated by a world of realism with its exceptional picture and Brightness Booster1 that shines brighter and better than before.

Available in a vast array of sizes, the LG OLED C3 TV is suitable for any room in the home. Though it offers stunning visual quality, the C3 is not to be limited to only viewing videos – it is also thoroughly equipped with spectacular gaming specifications. Its lightning speed 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support all combine to create a streamlined gaming experience.







LG TONE Free Fit TF8: Earbuds Made to Move







LG TONE Free Fit TF8 (TONE-TF8Q) – S$302





The LG TONE Free Fit TF8 earbuds are the latest cutting-edge audio device to accompany dads who unwind through active lifestyles. Featuring the revolutionary SwivelGrip Technology, the earbuds provide a secure and comfortable fit that stays in place even during intense workouts, allowing users to focus on their activities without distractions. In addition, the TF8 boasts an impressive IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof for extreme durability, making them ideal for outdoor adventures or challenging workouts.





Setting them apart from other wireless earbuds is also the TF8’s auto-cleaning feature. The UVnano charging case that stores the earbuds emits powerful ultraviolet light, reducing bacteria by up to 99.9%2 in 10 minutes while charging. With an extended battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours when used with the UVnano charging case, dads can listen to their favourite music or podcasts without worrying about battery life. Whether they enjoy exercising outdoors or appreciate high-quality audio, the LG TONE Free Fit TF8 is a must-have for fathers.







LG gram SuperSlim: A Slick and Refined Powerhouse









LG gram SuperSlim 15.6” OLED Laptop – S$2,499 (i7), S$2,299 (i5)





Introduce dad to the extraordinary LG gram SuperSlim, a laptop that redefines thinness. With its unbelievably slim and lightweight design, this device will bring unparalleled class wherever his work requires him to be. Measuring a mere 10.9mm3 in thickness when closed and weighing just 990g4, its featherlight construction and paper-thin profile make it a breeze to carry for easy mobility during commutes. For even greater convenience, the 60Wh high-capacity battery ensures an extended battery life of up to 20 hours,5 ensuring users can rely on it throughout the day without lugging the charger around.

The SuperSlim also boasts a remarkable OLED display that requires no introduction. Not only can dads work productively, but the display allows them to experience high-quality entertainment. With breath-taking colours and crystal-clear clarity, thanks to its high contrast ratio and HDR capability, even the darkest scenes can be enjoyed with exceptional detail. Surprise dad with one of the latest laptops in the market that utilises cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless performance and functionality.

LG OLED Flex: An Easy Flex For Gamer Dads







LG OLED Flex (42LX3QPSA) – S$3,999





A good gaming display is the key to an immersive gaming experience, and the LG OLED Flex delivers that and more. With its unique flexible display that goes from flat to a 900R curve, gamers can choose from twenty different levels of curvature with the press of a button. This gaming TV provides an excellent range for users to select from for their preferred arc, offering a perfectly customised gaming setup.





Regarding gaming specifications, the LG OLED Flex features a swift 0.1ms response time, ensuring real-time action that immerses users in the game. The TV also uses self-lit OLED evo technology that brings unrivalled contrast with deep darks and bright highlights. Combined with 100% colour fidelity,6game graphics are on another level with hyper-realistic visuals – undoubtedly a gaming TV that any gamer dad would love.

ENHANCE HIS HOME WITH EFFICIENT APPLIANCES



LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator: Fridges Have Never Been So Cool









LG 598L Side-by-Side-Fridge with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ (GS-X5982MC)7– S$4,743







Revolutionise dad's perception of refrigerators with the newest generation of LG fridges: LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™. With a double knock on the sleek glass panel, the fridge illuminates and becomes transparent, revealing the contents inside. This innovative feature helps reduce the energy used by minimising the amount of cold air that escapes when someone needs to check what's inside the fridge.





With its sleek and modern design, the LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ elevates any kitchen space, making it a stylish addition to dad's culinary domain. Another unique feature is the fridge’s Craft Ice™ maker, which produces spherical, crystal-clear ice at home. Not only is the Craft Ice™ perfect for dads who like to entertain at home, but it melts slowly, eliminating concerns about diluted drinks.







LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™: Clean Fast and Clean Easy









LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-Ultra) – S$1,614





The LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ with All-in-one Tower™ is a robust, versatile cleaning tool ideal for helping dads maintain a tidy and comfortable home effortlessly. With its sleek and contemporary design, the combined unit adds a touch of elegance to any home while providing a discreet storage solution. The All-in-one Tower™ functions as a charging station and accessory stand, offering convenient storage for its six included cleaning accessories. Emptying the bin comes easily, and the All-in-one Tower™ automatically sucks out the dustbin’s contents when the handstick vacuum is placed back into the docking station, saving time and the hassle of dust scattered everywhere when disposing of the waste.





To help make cleaning a breeze, the Power Drive™ Mop allows for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. There’s no need to switch between different tools as users can efficiently tackle both dry and wet cleaning in one go, saving time and effort, and giving dads the luxury to enjoy other activities.







LG Front Load Washing Machine: Taking the Load Off Laundry







LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FV1413S2BA)8– S$2,099

Designed for efficiency and convenience, the LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine delivers all the family’s needs and exceptional cleaning performance. Engineered with AI Direct Drive™ technology, the advanced artificial intelligence takes the guesswork out for dads by assessing the fabric type and load weight and automatically selecting the appropriate wash settings. This technology provides optimal cleaning performance while minimising energy and water consumption.





The ezDispense™ is another feature of the washing machine that eliminates the hassle of manual detergent measurement. With its intelligent dispenser system, all dads need to do is fill up the detergent compartment, and the washing machine will automatically dispense the right amount for each load, saving time and ensuring accurate dosage. Introducing this fast and efficient washing system that makes laundry more enjoyable.





REVITALISE HIS HOME ENVIRONMENT





LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture: A Statement Piece that Purifies









LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture – S$499





A 4-in-1 appliance that combines aesthetics and hygiene, the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is a unique furnishing piece that will add flair to any dad’s space. With its advanced multi-stage filtration system that combines LG’s Ultra-fine Filter, Dust Collector Filter and Deodorisation Filter, the AeroFurniture assures harmful pollutants, allergens and odours and filters out for pristine air quality. Doubling as a table and air purifier, the AeroFurniture features a 360° HEPA filter that eliminates up to 99.9%9 of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 microns. It even goes a step further, using UVnano™ technology to reduce the presence of germs on and around the fan blades by up to 99.99%.10

Alongside its air filtration prowess, LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture includes thoughtful features, such as the inclusion of a wireless charger. By simply resting a Qi-certified smartphone or other compatible devices on the built-in charging pad,11 users can streamline the charging experience. Standing out with its elegant shape, the AeroFurniture comes in Cream White, Rose and Lemon colours that blend seamlessly with various interior designs. Whether placed in the living room, office, or bedroom, this stylish and functional decor offers a practical solution to enhance indoor air quality and create a healthier living space for fathers and their loved ones.

LG ARTCOOL Air Conditioners: Embrace Refreshing and Clean Air at Home







LG ARTCOOL Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner – Price varies12



Discover a new fresh and purified air standard with the LG ARTCOOL Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner. Fit for any father who enjoys a relaxing home environment; this unique air conditioning system reliably cools and cleans with the latest industry tech. Its innovative Plastmaster™ Ionizer+ safeguards the household from unpleasant odours and infectious particles by emitting over three million ions to sterilise the air and surrounding surfaces. In addition to its advanced ionising capabilities, the air conditioner comes equipped with a self-cleaning filter that effectively prevents the accumulation of bacteria and mould on the heat exchange, ensuring continuous and pristine air circulation for a hygienic atmosphere.





Considering its impressive performance and practical features, the ARTCOOL Air Conditioner guarantees a comfortable and clean living space. Furthermore, the LG ARTCOOL Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner seamlessly integrates with LG’s ThinQ™ app, offering enhanced convenience and control. Through the app’s connectivity, users can control their rooms remotely - particularly useful for dads to escape the Singapore heat when they arrive home without leaving it on throughout the day.





Promotion



