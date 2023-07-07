LG ELECTRONICS REINVENTS THE HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WITH PROOF LIVING GROUP

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2023 – LG Electronics Singapore proudly announces its first collaboration with Proof Living Group today – a distinguished retailer specialising in modern and luxurious home furnishings. The partnership aims to revolutionise the home entertainment shopping experience, combining cutting-edge technology with stylish design elements. Reimagining technology and presenting it in a contemporary light, LG's lifestyle screens elevate and transform living spaces into captivating galleries.







As the world's No.1 OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years1, LG continues to pave the way and set the standard for excellence in consumer electronics. The brand strives to enrich people’s lives with intelligent technologies and state-of-the-art designs that deliver phenomenal consumer experiences.







Unleash the Boundaries of Home Entertainment Experiences

Fusing technology and aesthetics, customers will have the opportunity to experience LG's latest lifestyle screens that are on display at the Proof Living store in ION Orchard and the BoConcept store in Paragon. These art-inspired TVs and wireless touchscreen displays transcend traditional home entertainment devices to elevate and transform living areas into cosy spaces.







Customers will embark on an elevated home entertainment journey to be transported to an entirely new realm of immersive viewing. The lifestyle screens are thoughtfully positioned across different sections in the respective stores, spanning various living room and bedroom set-ups. These strategic placements enable customers to visualise how these screens can seamlessly integrate into different spaces, inspiring their homes.







Additionally, by bridging both online and offline channels, customers can conveniently access detailed product information by scanning a QR code within the store. Furthermore, they can make purchases through LG’s authorised retailers and official brand stores on Lazada , Shopee , KrisShop and Amazon . This cohesive approach ensures a smooth and hassle-free e-commerce experience for customers.







Catered for Today’s Lifestyle and Viewing Habits

Among the showcased products, the wall-mounted LG G3 OLED TV commands attention with its stunning picture quality and ultra-thin design, transforming the TV into an elegant work of art. The LG C3 OLED TV also boasts remarkable colour accuracy and an ultra-slim profile for minimalistic interiors. For an immersive home theatre experience, the LG C3 OLED TVs can also be complemented by the LG SC9S Sound Bar, which can be mounted onto the TV with an exclusive bracket2 for a seamless fit.







Adding a touch of sophistication to the surroundings is the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé. This sleek screen features an overall design, rounded edges with a versatile back, and is wrapped with a beige textile. Completing the line-up is the innovative LG StanbyME, a discreet mobile display with a built-in battery, allowing users to move it around different areas with ease of its touchscreen, screen mirroring and Near-Field Communication (NFC) connectivity.







LG's audio offerings continue to complement consumers' immersive auditory experience. With the LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in its modern beige colour, premium mélange fabric and vase design, 360-degree sound projection fills every corner of the room with music and excitement. It is elevated by customisable mood lighting controlled via the LG XBOOM App.

“LG Electronics has always been at the forefront of innovation. We continue to be dedicated to pushing the boundaries while staying true to our commitment to excellence,” said Mr Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore. “Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine the possibilities of home entertainment, offering our customers an unparalleled immersive experience. The combination of LG's cutting-edge lifestyle screens and Proof Living Group's expertise in luxury home furnishings set the stage for a transformative journey where technology and design harmonise seamlessly."

Proof Living Group constantly seeks to curate exceptional experiences for their customers. Our collaboration with Proof Living Group aligns perfectly with their commitment to providing stylish and sophisticated living solutions. The integration of LG's state-of-the-art lifestyle screens into their showrooms allows the showcase of the seamless integration of technology and design, offering their customers a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.

The LG Electronics Singapore and Proof Living Group collaboration represent a significant milestone in the pursuit of creating unforgettable home entertainment experiences. Visitors to Proof Living and BoConcept stores will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how LG lifestyle screens can transform their living spaces into a sanctuary of art and entertainment.

For more information about LG Electronics Singapore and its range of lifestyle screens, please visit www.lg.com/sg/lifestyle-screens .

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

About Proof Living Group

Proof Living is your hub for designer furniture in Singapore. We carry products from coveted designer furniture powerhouses such as Poltrona Frau, Ceccotti, Paola Lenti, and Occhio among various others. Our collection includes a wide range of top-tier luxury furniture such as sofas, coffee tables, rugs and many other accessories to spruce up your home. Discover a modern, sleek, and stylish world of home furnishing with us. For more information, please visit www.proof.com.sg or drop by our showroom at ION Orchard, #04-16.

About BoConcept

BoConcept is a premium Danish retail lifestyle brand, with close to three hundred stores in over sixty countries. At our store, we retail contemporary furniture, offering our customers the latest in modern interior design and accessories. To discover our timeless Danish designs, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/zh-sg/ or drop by our showroom at Paragon Orchard, #04-01.

1 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia.